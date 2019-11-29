ADVERTISEMENT

The holidays are fast approaching, and now’s as good a time as any to tackle your shopping list.

If you’ve got any digital marketers, SEOs, or tech fiends on your list, you can’t go wrong with smart gadgets, office items, or anything that helps them de-stress and/or perform better at work.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of 19 gifts any digital marketer will love, including apparel, accessories, tech gear, and more!

1. SEO T-Shirt

Have you seen this awesome line of t-shirts designed specifically for digital marketers?

Any SEO would be thrilled to unwrap one of these SEO-themed shirts!

There are a variety of cool designs, including my personal favorite (pictured above).

SHOP NOW: SEJTees, $29 (Use promo code BLACKHATFRIDAY to get 25% off TODAY ONLY!)

2. Yeti Mic

We all have that one friend who’s always talking about starting a podcast or YouTube channel.

Set them off in the right direction with a professional mic.

This Yeti has stellar reviews, is offered at a reasonable price point, and comes in just about every color you can imagine.

SHOP NOW: Amazon, $103

3. Blue Light Glasses

We’re staring at screens all day, every day – and that causes us to experience excessive exposure to blue light and artificial light.

That excess exposure (a.k.a. FryEye) makes your eyes tired, blurry, dry and irritated, but there’s a simple solution: blue light blocking glasses.

SHOP NOW: Amazon, $20

4. Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020 Guide

Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020 Guide is a great gift to set anyone up for success in the new year.

The book comes with a guide to help you reflect on 2019 and map out your plans for 2020.

As an added bonus, the book is supported by an online community of people called “The Club” to hold you accountable for your resolutions long after holiday decorations have been put away.

SHOP NOW: ProductLove, $15

5. Recharge Gift Set

This sophisticated gift set comes with everything a digital marketer needs to conquer a tough day at work.

Some of the best items you’ll receive include a charger and lightning cable from Native Union, a soy candle from Yule Fog, and MAST Brothers chocolate.

The Recharge gift set is one of many professional gift sets offered at GiftSuite.

SHOP NOW: GiftSuite, $111

6. A Year of WIRED

Stay up to date on all things tech in 2020 with an annual subscription to Wired.

Wired takes an in-depth look at how technology impacts politics, the economy, and culture.

A subscription to a monthly magazine like Wired is the perfect compliment to your daily reading on SEJ.

SHOP NOW: Wired, $10

7. Apple Watch Band

If you know someone who has an Apple Watch (or any smartwatch), one of the best gifts you can give them is a fresh band.

It’s something that they’ll get use out of every day.

SHOP NOW: Apple, starting at $49

8. PopSocket

Good things really do come in small packages, as evidenced by the gift of a PopSocket.

It’s the handy cell phone accessory you never knew you needed.

It adheres easily to the back of your phone and is part phone grip, part phone stand, and wholly useful.

There are hundreds of designs to choose from, and you can even create your own.

SHOP NOW: PopSockets, starting at $8

9. Google Home Mini

Want to test how you’re faring in Google’s voice search results?

Then you’ll need a smart home speaker.

If the digital marketer you’d like to gift already has a Google Home, get him or her a Google Home mini to add somewhere else in the house.

They’re available in charcoal, red, and aqua.

SHOP NOW: Target, $50

10. Ember Mug

Love coffee but hate when it gets cold?

The Ember Mug eradicates the possibility of a lukewarm cup of Joe by making sure that your drink stays at your desired temperature – even if you poured it an hour ago.

Naturally, you can control the temperature through an app.

SHOP NOW: Ember, $100

11. Smart Thermometer

Here’s another smart gadget that’s perfect for the digital marketer who doubles as a home chef.

This high-tech wireless thermometer allows home chefs to check temperatures and meat readiness via an app that connects to the thermometer.

You can even get alerts when the meat is ready – pretty neat!

SHOP NOW: Amazon, $69

12. 23 & Me

Fact: SEOs love data.

This unique gift gives them data about themselves.

With a 23 & Me kit, you can get genetic insights into your ancestry, traits, and health.

The kit delivers more than 150 personalized reports.

SHOP NOW: 23andMe, $99 and up

13. Aura Frame

What digital marketer doesn’t love a smart gadget?

The Aura Frame is definitely smart.

Download the Aura app and you can upload more than 10,000 pictures and create endless galleries that will pop up on the LED screen of your stylish frame.

The interactive screen can be controlled with the wave of a hand, and each picture is automatically color-corrected and balanced for the light in the room.

SHOP NOW: Aura, $199 and up

14. Stress Relief Candle

Give the gift of relaxation with a candle that’s designed to reduce stress.

Made with spearmint and eucalyptus essential oils, this three-wick, soy-based wax candle will burn up to 45 hours.

SHOP NOW: Bath and Body Works, $25

15. Spa Finder Gift Card

If the person you’re shopping for seems to have everything they need or insists they don’t want anything, surprise them with a gift card from Spa Finder.

They can use it to get a much-needed massage (or any other treatment) at the spa of their choice.

SHOP NOW: Spa Finder

16. Travel Mouse

Traveling for work no longer requires you to pack everything in your office.

This sleek travel mouse fits comfortably in your carry-on and wirelessly links up to your laptop, eliminating unnecessary cables at the bottom of your bag.

SHOP NOW: Target, $26

17. AirPods

Give the gift of a wireless, tangle-free listening experience.

AirPods are the hottest headphones on the market and allow any busy professional to enjoy music or a podcast (perhaps The Search Engine Journal Show?) on the go.

Users don’t have to worry about their wireless headphones dying – the portable AirPod case charges the earbuds anytime they’re put away.

SHOP NOW: Best Buy, $160

18. Memory Upgrade

Who couldn’t use a faster, more powerful computer?

A memory upgrade gets the job done, at a fraction of the price a new laptop would be.

Crucial’s BX500 solid-state drive will extend a computer’s life and, more importantly, it will improve its running speed.

Installation, which only takes five minutes, is a breeze.

I can’t think of any SEO who wouldn’t love this.

SHOP NOW: Crucial, starts at $23

19. VARIDESK Pro

With the VARIDESK, you can turn any desk into a standing desk.

All you have to do is place the double-level stand on top of your existing workspace – no attachments or assembly necessary.

SHOP NOW: Varidesk, $395

