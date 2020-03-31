SEO After COVID-19: How to Recover with FAQs, Schema, AMP & Voice Search [Webinar]

COVID-19 has disrupted our world like nothing we have seen before, and the response requires some reflection, planning, and aggressive execution.
Milestone has developed and begun implementing their COVID-19 Crisis-Recovery-Growth strategy and wants to share it with the community.
Join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, April 8 at 2 p.m. ET as Milestone’s CEO Anil Aggarwal and VP of Marketing Erik Newton discuss insights on how to overcome the business impact of COVID-19 by leveraging SEO.
In this presentation, we will cover:
- Phased tactics within local, organic, social, and paid media.
- Recommendations for gathering customer insights, adjusting content, mobile, and clickability.
- Moving to omnichannel measurement and offer packaging and scaling back up.
- What is the current state of voice search, entity search, and where it is growing.
- Top tips to create AMP and FAQ pages for conversational content and voice search.
- How major verticals – tech, banks, auto, hotels, and retailers – are capitalizing on these technologies to increase growth and sales.
- Successful case studies and practical tips to upgrade your digital assets and use BERT to your advantage.
BONUS: The Milestone team will also offer complimentary digital assessments to the first 50 participants to help you identify areas for improvement.
I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.
