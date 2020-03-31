SEO After COVID-19: How to Recover with FAQs, Schema, AMP & Voice Search [Webinar]

COVID-19 has disrupted our world like nothing we have seen before, and the response requires some reflection, planning, and aggressive execution.

Milestone has developed and begun implementing their COVID-19 Crisis-Recovery-Growth strategy and wants to share it with the community.

Join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, April 8 at 2 p.m. ET as Milestone’s CEO Anil Aggarwal and VP of Marketing Erik Newton discuss insights on how to overcome the business impact of COVID-19 by leveraging SEO.

In this presentation, we will cover:

Phased tactics within local, organic, social, and paid media.

Recommendations for gathering customer insights, adjusting content, mobile, and clickability.

Moving to omnichannel measurement and offer packaging and scaling back up.

What is the current state of voice search, entity search, and where it is growing.

Top tips to create AMP and FAQ pages for conversational content and voice search.

How major verticals – tech, banks, auto, hotels, and retailers – are capitalizing on these technologies to increase growth and sales.

Successful case studies and practical tips to upgrade your digital assets and use BERT to your advantage.

BONUS: The Milestone team will also offer complimentary digital assessments to the first 50 participants to help you identify areas for improvement.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

See you soon!