In today’s tough economic times, many teams are feeling squeezed by budget constraints and high expectations from within. SEO professionals are under more pressure than ever to deliver results with fewer resources.

So, how can you communicate the worth of your SEO work to senior leadership and get the budgets you need?

Using insights gleaned from conversations with marketing leaders, SEO specialists, and senior executives, we’re ready to help.

On August 29, I moderated a webinar with Will Critchlow, founder of SearchPilot. He showed the skills you need to keep your CFO happy and remain efficient while protecting and defending your SEO budget, even under pressure.

Instantly access the on-demand webinar to learn:

How to move fast and prove your worth with a “default to deploy” mindset.

Specific tips for driving efficiency in your SEO program.

Why loss aversion is a critical mindset to understand in tough times and how to use it to your advantage.

Get actionable strategies to do more with less, and prove the positive impacts of SEO to senior leadership.

If you’ve found yourself having to defend your budget, pitch harder than ever, and work more to prove your results, this webinar is for you.

Secure Your 2024 SEO Budget With These Tips For Executive Buy-in [Slides]

Here’s the presentation:

