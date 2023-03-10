Two Search Experts Discuss Blogging About SEO [Podcast]

A Candid Conversation On The Latest Trends, Industry News, And More

When two long-time search experts and SEO news giants come together, really interesting things happen.

From the latest trends and strategies to industry news and best practices, these two have seen a lot. And today, they sat down to talk about it.

Barry Schwartz, CEO of Rusty Brick and Founder of Search Engine Roundtable, joined me on the SEJ Show to discuss SEO, business, the search landscape, and even hair products. It was legendary!

Most of the world these days wants to see a five-second TikTok or YouTube short, and they don’t have the patience to go ahead and read something. I think that might be scaring not just advertisers, SEOs, and marketers but Google and Microsoft search ad revenue models and seeing how they can get people to click on those things. This should be interesting. –Barry Schwartz, 17:19

I’m usually very consistent. I’m the type of person who will do something and never stop doing it for better or worse. And it’s just the way I like to be. Have a nice routine where I do certain things in a particular order. And I’m passionate about tracking what’s changing, so if you let things go more than 24 hours, it just gets worse, piles up, and you get behind. So I like to stay on top of it, and honestly, helping the community in my little way makes it all worth it. –Barry Schwartz, 5:22

I try to cover publicly available stuff that anybody else could access without a password. So that’s my rule, it has to be publicly available, and Twitter is a great place where most things are publicly known unless their profiles are limited. –Barry Schwartz, 9:53

On ChatGPT, I don’t remember a time in the world of search where or a recent time, maybe the past 12 or 13 years, when things were so exciting. –Loren Baker, 12:04

I think, seeing how Google launches its version. I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people. I think people are going to be wowed as much. It will be interesting to see how Bing adapts. It’s fun to watch how things change things on a day-to-day basis. It’s a super exciting time to be in. –Barry Schwartz, 13:49

If Apple were to launch a Siri AI, then that could be a massive game changer, and that’s the one challenge I see with Microsoft. They have it with Teams on the B2B side, and maybe that’s where they want to keep it. They have it on the desktop but don’t have it in people’s pockets and where people are. So maybe it will be a B2C versus B2B-oriented play. –Loren Baker, 23:40

