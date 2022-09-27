Search Engine Journal Promotes Jessica Cromwell To VP Of Sales

I am thrilled to announce Jessica Cromwell’s well-deserved promotion to VP of Sales for Search Engine Journal.

I can’t believe it has been almost 10 years since our partnership began. Back in 2013, Jessica started with us in a part-time administrative role. It quickly became apparent that I had a promising talent on my hands– a quick study, resilient, determined to take on new challenges and make the most of every opportunity that came her way.

She took over our budding events program and subsequently whipped SEJ Summit into shape. Her next challenge: our direct sales, or should I say, our lack of. Jessica ended up building our direct sales strategy and operations from scratch.

I’m especially impressed with her customer success practice – our advertisers can’t say enough good things about it. She gamely celebrated her birthday with us at Pubcon for 5 years straight– putting her advertisers and her team first. She’s a smart operator who understands the power of collaboration and employee empowerment.

She’s just finished her first Ironman, is a lifelong learner, is the embodiment of our culture and values, and if you can’t tell by now, I am so proud of Jessica Cromwell. I’m excited about our future plans together!