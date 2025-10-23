Search Engine Journal Is Hiring!

We’re looking for a powerhouse project manager to keep our marketing team inspired and on track.

This is a Philippines-based, fully-remote position working on U.S.-adjacent hours (8 p.m. – 4 a.m. PHT) to be my partner in crime execution on some exciting projects.

We do things a little differently here, and we’ve learned that culture fit is everything. When it’s a match, people tend to stay; nearly half our team has been with us for more than five years.

If you’re the kind of team member who has loads of experience leaning into complex projects, honest conversations, and big ideas, we’d love to meet you.

About SEJ

We help our advertisers communicate with precision and creativity in an AI-driven world. Our campaigns are built on data, empathy, and continuous experimentation. We manage multi-channel strategies across content, email, and social media, and we’re looking for someone who can keep the moving parts aligned without losing sight of the humans behind them.

We’re hiring a Senior Digital Marketing Project Manager to lead strategy execution, client relationships, and team coordination. You’ll help us build marketing systems that are smart, efficient, and grounded in trust.

Why This Role Is Different

This is an AI-first position. You already use tools like ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini to work smarter, automate workflows, and uncover insights that move the needle. Your success here depends on seeing where AI enhances human creativity … and where it doesn’t.

We’re a team that values autonomy, initiative, and straight talk. We’d rather have one clear, respectful conversation than weeks of confusion. We care deeply about doing great work and making each other better through feedback and shared accountability.

What You’ll Do

Manage and optimize complex digital marketing campaigns from strategy to execution.

Translate business goals into clear, actionable plans for clients and internal teams.

Keep communication flowing: up, down, and across.

Identify opportunities to integrate AI tools into analytics and operations.

Support a culture of feedback, growth, and curiosity.

Who You Are

You’re organized and strategic, but not rigid. You like structure, but you also know when to improvise.

You’re skilled at managing both clients and creatives. You can lead with empathy and keep projects on schedule.

You don’t shy away from a tough conversation if it means getting to a better outcome.

You’re the kind of team member who says things like:

“Let’s make sure we’re solving the right problem.”

“I appreciate the feedback! Here’s what I’m hearing.”

“How can AI help us work smarter here?”

Why Work With Search Engine Journal?

We’re a remote-first, global team that values:

Clarity over chaos.

Progress over perfection.

Honest collaboration over hierarchy.

We’re remote, flexible, and results-focused. You’ll have real ownership, real support, and the chance to do your best work with people who actually care about doing theirs.

If this sounds like your kind of place, see the full job listing and apply here.

