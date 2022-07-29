How To Scale Your Enterprise SEO Program

Looking to scale your SEO processes?

On July 13, I moderated a webinar with Wayne Cichanski, VP of Search & Site Experience at iQuanti, and Anwesha Mazumdar, head of Credello.

Cichanski and Mazumdar presented a scalable SEO program that works.

1. Capture Consumer Demand

Understand what the consumers and your audience are looking for.

Define your customer personas. Identify consumer demand across the journey. Discover what and how your audience is searching for your products.

If you don’t have content matching the user journey, they can’t enter your site based on the demand they’re looking for.

You’ll want to create that content in order to keep that traffic on board.

How do you create the content your audience is looking for? Start by compiling keyword data.

2. Compile Keyword Data

Take that journey data, the persona, that funnel connection, and apply that to your keyword research.

Keywords should be driven around content.

Group Keyword Data By Like-Minded Intent

Map & group keywords by similar intent. Then isolate and develop content to match that intent.

One intent equals one content page.

For Credello, these steps:

Became the foundation for their content strategy across channels.

Got translated to guidelines and brand voice.

Helped them chart out the decision funnel and journey of the user.

3. Assess Your Competition

Know the key metrics to identify the health of your competitors.

The keyword landscape you just identified will define your markets, products, or service across that entire funnel journey.

That market landscape becomes your baseline, your north star.

Compare Market Strength Share

Compare those intents to your web pages, and figure out what you have in the market that’s published and missing, like a health state check.

Identify The Strength Of A Competitor’s SEO Program

Know where and what your competitors are doing in terms.

Market coverage.

Share of Voice (SOV) position.

Content gap.

Authority strength.

4. Scale Your Content Program

To close significant content gaps, you’ll need to know what you are trying to achieve with your content.

It can be achieved by taking into account the following factors:

Landscape.

URLs published.

Intent match.

Existing/New content.

5. Prioritize Your Efforts

Knowing what to do and when is critical.

Start by grouping tactics by effort and teams for concurrent work streams.

How To Group Tactics

Low Effort/High Impact Tactics

CMS page updates.

Changes to content.

Updates to primary SEO attributes.

Disavowal of negative authority.

Longer Cycle Tactics

Net new content pages.

Infographics / 10x content.

Template changes.

Sprint Cycle Tactics

Page speed.

Core web vitals.

Template changes.

Global navigation.

6. Piggyback On Sprint Cycles

Sprint cycles allow you to make adjustments and progressions.

Since the sprint cycles are already planned, dedicated, and targeted to a particular page, template, or initiative, you just add SEO value to that.

Put your puzzle pieces into those sprint cycles on a template and page level.

