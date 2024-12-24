Track Santa With NORAD & Google For Christmas Eve 2024

It’s Christmas Eve, excitement fills the air as children around the world eagerly await Santa Claus’s arrival.

The waiting is over and the inevitable questions start:

“Where is Santa?”

“Do you think he’s in our neighborhood yet?”

This year, the original Santa tracker from NORAD will help you to track Santa’s whereabouts as he starts his night shift at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and heads to New Zealand and Australia.

And Google also continues its tradition with an interactive website and mobile app so users can follow Old Saint Nick’s journey as he delivers presents worldwide until he finishes in South America.

NORAD Santa Tracker: A Holiday Tradition

For over 65 years, the NORAD Santa Tracker has helped families follow Santa’s whereabouts.

The NORAD Santa Tracker began in 1955 when a misprinted phone number in a Sears advertisement directed children to call NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), instead of Santa.

Colonel Harry Shoup, the director of operations, instructed his staff to give updates on Santa’s location to every child who called.

NORAD continues the tradition to this day.

How To Track Santa With NORAD

Visit the NORAD Santa Tracker website. On Christmas Eve, the live map will display Santa’s current location and next stop. For a more traditional experience, call the NORAD Tracks Santa hotline at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to speak with a volunteer who will provide you with Santa’s current location. Follow NORAD’s social media channels for regular daily updates.

This year, NORAD has added an AI chatbot called Radar to help you get the latest updates.

The Evolution of Google’s Santa Tracker

Since it launched in 2004, Google’s Santa Tracker has changed and improved. The team uses this project to try out new technologies and make design updates. Some of these new features, like “View in 3D,” are later added to other Google products and services.

What’s In The 2024 Google Santa Tracker

This year’s collection includes games like Elf Ski and Penguin Dash, alongside creative activities such as Santa’s Canvas and the coding-focused Code Lab.

Young learners can explore global cultures through the Translations activity, while classic favorites like Present Bounce and Snowball Storm deliver pure holiday fun.

The centerpiece remains the actual Santa tracking feature, which uses a playful mapping interface to “follow” Santa’s journey across the globe.

Complete with arrival times and destination information, it creates an engaging way for families to build anticipation on Christmas Eve.

How to Use the Google Santa Tracker

Visit the Google Santa Tracker website or download the mobile app for Android devices. On Christmas Eve, the live map will show Santa’s current location, the number of gifts delivered, and his estimated arrival time at your location. Explore the map to learn more about the 500+ locations Santa visits, with photos and information provided by Google’s Local Guides.

Extra Features & Activities

Beyond games, the platform showcases detailed animated environments ranging from cozy kitchens where elves prepare holiday treats to snowy outdoor scenes filled with winter activities.

The experience is wrapped in Google’s characteristic bright, cheerful art style, with colorful illustrations that bring North Pole activities to life.

For parents seeking both entertainment and educational value during the holiday season, Google Santa Tracker offers a free, accessible way to channel children’s excitement into engaging activities.

Whether practicing basic coding concepts or learning holiday traditions from around the world, kids can explore while counting down to Christmas.

To All, A Good Night

As you wait for Santa this Christmas Eve, you can choose Google’s interactive features or enjoy the nostalgic feel of NORAD’s tradition.

Happy holidays from all of us at Search Engine Journal!

Featured Image: alphaspirit.it/Shutterstock