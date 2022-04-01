SaaS Content Marketing: A Complete Guide [eBook]

You’ve probably heard that content marketing is an essential part of your marketing strategy and key for new customer acquisition and retention.

Applying content and SEO best practices is a great start.

But for SaaS marketers in competitive markets, you need a SaaS-specific strategy to take you that extra mile.

So what is it that’s unique to content marketing for SaaS?

How can you incorporate it into your own strategy?

Chandal Nolasco da Silva has laid it out for you in our new ebook, SaaS Content Marketing: A Complete Guide.

Getting to know your target audience, determining the best channels for engaging them, refining your content processes, and consistently coming up with creative content ideas can help keep you ahead of the competition.

From brand awareness to engagement and lead generation to customer retention, you’ll find actionable tips and expert advice to help you put these concepts to work.

In this guide, you’ll learn:

The unique challenges SaaS companies face and how these present opportunities for connecting with your audience through optimized content.

How SaaS content marketers define their audience and where to engage them online.

Which content types resonate on various platforms and how people consume SaaS content in different ways across channels, devices, and formats.

How to shape a SaaS marketing funnel and fuel it with interesting, relevant content that delivers on user needs every step of the way.

Why themed content resonates so well with readers and how to use it to your maximum advantage.

How to structure and build a content program that consistently delivers top-quality SaaS content to power all of your marketing campaigns.

Where to find additional resources for your measurement strategy to ensure you’re maximizing the value of the data your program produces.

Chandal Nolasco da Silva, VP of Marketing and Communications for Mako Fintech, has been sharing her expertise and knowledge with Search Engine Journal’s audience since 2014.

In this guide, she shares proven SaaS content marketing frameworks and strategies, as well as real-world examples to help inspire your own program.

