Report: Apple To Lean On Google Gemini For Siri Overhaul

Apple is reportedly paying Google to build a custom Gemini AI model that will power a major Siri upgrade targeted for spring 2026, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The custom Gemini model is expected to run on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute infrastructure. Neither Apple nor Google has officially announced the partnership.

What’s Being Reported

Bloomberg reports Apple conducted an internal evaluation comparing AI models from Google and Anthropic for the next-generation Siri.

Google’s Gemini won based largely on financial terms. Bloomberg says Anthropic’s Claude would have cost Apple more than $1.5 billion annually.

According to the report, Google’s models will provide the query planner and summarizer components of Siri’s new architecture. Apple’s own Foundation Models would continue handling on-device personal data processing, with the Google-supplied models running on Apple’s servers.

The project carries the internal codename “Glenwood.”

Apple Won’t Acknowledge Google’s Role

Bloomberg reports Apple plans to market the updated Siri as Apple technology running on Apple servers through an Apple interface, without promoting Google’s involvement.

In practice, Gemini would operate behind the scenes while Apple positions the capabilities as its own work.

Launch Timeline

Bloomberg reports Apple is targeting spring 2026 for the Siri overhaul as part of iOS 26.4.

Earlier Bloomberg reporting also pointed to a smart home display device on a similar timeline that could showcase the assistant’s expanded capabilities.

What We Don’t Know Yet

Financial terms beyond the broad “paying Google” characterization are undisclosed.

Neither company has confirmed the partnership, and the legal and technical data-handling arrangements are not public. It’s also unclear whether the deal is finalized or still being negotiated.

Why This Matters

A Gemini-powered backend could change how Siri answers questions, and who gets credit in AI responses, even if the branding remains Apple-only.

If Bloomberg’s report holds, more answers will start and finish inside Siri and Spotlight on iPhone, which can reduce early web discovery.

The open questions are how sources will appear and whether traffic will be traceable.

Looking Ahead

Apple has already enabled ChatGPT access within Siri and Writing Tools as part of Apple Intelligence, and Anthropic says Claude is available in Xcode 26 for developers.

The potential Gemini partnership would be Apple’s most consequential AI arrangement to date because it would underpin core Siri functionality rather than optional features.

Watch for official details closer to the iOS 26.4 window.

Featured Image: Thrive Studios ID/Shutterstock