Reminder: Google Ending Expanded Text Ads This Month

As of June 30, 2022, Google will no longer allow users to create or edit expanded text ads.

With the goal of simplifying the way search ads are created and driving performance with automated tools, Google announced this change in August 2021.

After this deadline, users will only be able to create or edit responsive search ads in standard search campaigns.

According to Google, advertisers who make the switch from expanded text to responsive search ads will see an average 7% increase in conversions at a similar cost.

Sunsetting Text Ads Highlights Push Toward Automation

In its original announcement, Google revealed that 15% of search queries are never-before-seen searches. To help advertisers reach people in need of their content, products and services and stay on top of evolving trends, the search engine is leaning on automation.

Responsive search ads use the power of machine learning to help put relevant ads in front of more people.

What This Means For Marketers And SEO Professionals

Existing expanded text ads will continue operating and appear in performance reports, but no new ones can be created. They can still be paused and enabled at any time.

To prepare for this change, Google made the following recommendations:

Repurposing high-performing text ad content into responsive search ads and focusing on improving ad strength.

Applying changes suggested in the account’s Recommendations

Pinning headlines and other copy in specific positions to ensure they always show.

Using variations to test different ad versions.

Reviewing assets in cross-campaign reporting based on performance to identify the most effective messaging.

Evaluating incremental growth in impressions, clicks and conversions at the ad group and campaigns levels.

The search engine also recommends using Smart Bidding for broad match keywords in responsive search ads. This will allow advertisers to reach new, high-performing queries and optimize bids on real-time.

