Researchers testing the ability of AI to influence people’s opinions violated the ChangeMyView subreddit’s rules and used deceptive practices that allegedly were not approved by their ethics committee, including impersonating victims of sexual assault and using background information about Reddit users to manipulate them.

They argue that those conditions may have introduced biases. Their solution was to introduce AI bots into a live environment without telling the forum members they were interacting with an AI bot. Their audience were unsuspecting Reddit users in the Change My View (CMV) subreddit (r/ChangeMyView), even though it was a violation of the subreddit’s rules which prohibit the use of undisclosed AI bots.

After the research was finished the researchers disclosed their deceit to the Reddit moderators who subsequently posted a notice about it in the subreddit, along with a draft copy of the completed research paper.

Ethical Questions About Research Paper

The CMV moderators posted a discussion that underlines that the subreddit prohibits undisclosed bots and that permission to conduct this experiment would never have been granted:

“CMV rules do not allow the use of undisclosed AI generated content or bots on our sub. The researchers did not contact us ahead of the study and if they had, we would have declined. We have requested an apology from the researchers and asked that this research not be published, among other complaints. As discussed below, our concerns have not been substantively addressed by the University of Zurich or the researchers.”

This fact that the researchers violated the Reddit rules was completely absent from the research paper.

Researchers Claim Research Was Ethical

While the researchers omit that the research broke the rules of the subreddit, they do create the impression that it was ethical by stating that their research methodology was approved by an ethics committee and that all generated comments were checked to assure they were not harmful or unethical:

“In this pre-registered study, we conduct the first large-scale field experiment on LLMs’ persuasiveness, carried out within r/ChangeMyView, a Reddit community of almost 4M users and ranking among the top 1% of subreddits by size. In r/ChangeMyView, users share opinions on various topics, challenging others to change their perspectives by presenting arguments and counterpoints while engaging in a civil conversation. If the original poster (OP) finds a response convincing enough to reconsider or modify their stance, they award a ∆ (delta) to acknowledge their shift in perspective. …The study was approved by the University of Zurich’s Ethics Committee… Importantly, all generated comments were reviewed by a researcher from our team to ensure no harmful or unethical content was published.”

The moderators of the ChangeMyView subreddit dispute the researcher’s claim to the ethical high ground:

“During the experiment, researchers switched from the planned “values based arguments” originally authorized by the ethics commission to this type of “personalized and fine-tuned arguments.” They did not first consult with the University of Zurich ethics commission before making the change. Lack of formal ethics review for this change raises serious concerns.”

Why Reddit Moderators Believe Research Was Unethical

The Change My View subreddit moderators raised multiple concerns about why they believe the researchers engaged in a grave breach of ethics, including impersonating victims of sexual assault. They argue that this qualifies as “psychological manipulation” of the original posters (OPs), the people who started each discussion.

The Reddit moderators posted:

“The researchers argue that psychological manipulation of OPs on this sub is justified because the lack of existing field experiments constitutes an unacceptable gap in the body of knowledge. However, If OpenAI can create a more ethical research design when doing this, these researchers should be expected to do the same. Psychological manipulation risks posed by LLMs is an extensively studied topic. It is not necessary to experiment on non-consenting human subjects. AI was used to target OPs in personal ways that they did not sign up for, compiling as much data on identifying features as possible by scrubbing the Reddit platform. Here is an excerpt from the draft conclusions of the research. Personalization: In addition to the post’s content, LLMs were provided with personal attributes of the OP (gender, age, ethnicity, location, and political orientation), as inferred from their posting history using another LLM. Some high-level examples of how AI was deployed include: AI pretending to be a victim of rape

AI acting as a trauma counselor specializing in abuse

AI accusing members of a religious group of “caus[ing] the deaths of hundreds of innocent traders and farmers and villagers.”

AI posing as a black man opposed to Black Lives Matter

AI posing as a person who received substandard care in a foreign hospital.”

The moderator team have filed a complaint with the University Of Zurich

Are AI Bots Persuasive?

The researchers discovered that AI bots are highly persuasive and do a better job of changing people’s minds than humans can.

The research paper explains:

“Implications. In a first field experiment on AI-driven persuasion, we demonstrate that LLMs can be highly persuasive in real-world contexts, surpassing all previously known benchmarks of human persuasiveness.”

One of the findings was that humans were unable to identify when they were talking to a bot and (unironically) they encourage social media platforms to deploy better ways to identify and block AI bots:

“Incidentally, our experiment confirms the challenge of distinguishing human from AI-generated content… Throughout our intervention, users of r/ChangeMyView never raised concerns that AI might have generated the comments posted by our accounts. This hints at the potential effectiveness of AI-powered botnets… which could seamlessly blend into online communities. Given these risks, we argue that online platforms must proactively develop and implement robust detection mechanisms, content verification protocols, and transparency measures to prevent the spread of AI-generated manipulation.”

Takeaways:

Ethical Violations in AI Persuasion Research

Ethical Violations in AI Persuasion Research

Researchers conducted a live AI persuasion experiment without Reddit's consent, violating subreddit rules and allegedly violating ethical norms.

Disputed Ethical Claims

Researchers claim ethical high ground by citing ethics board approval but omitted citing rule violations; moderators argue they engaged in undisclosed psychological manipulation.

Researchers claim ethical high ground by citing ethics board approval but omitted citing rule violations; moderators argue they engaged in undisclosed psychological manipulation.

Use of Personalization in AI Arguments

AI bots allegedly used scraped personal data to create highly tailored arguments targeting Reddit users.

AI bots allegedly used scraped personal data to create highly tailored arguments targeting Reddit users.

Reddit Moderators Allege Profoundly Disturbing Deception

The Reddit moderators claim that the AI bots impersonated sexual assault victims, trauma counselors, and other emotionally charged personas in an effort to manipulate opinions.

The Reddit moderators claim that the AI bots impersonated sexual assault victims, trauma counselors, and other emotionally charged personas in an effort to manipulate opinions.

AI's Superior Persuasiveness and Detection Challenges

The researchers claim that AI bots proved more persuasive than humans and remained undetected by users, raising concerns about future bot-driven manipulation.

The researchers claim that AI bots proved more persuasive than humans and remained undetected by users, raising concerns about future bot-driven manipulation.

Research Paper Inadvertently Makes Case For Why AI Bots Should Be Banned From Social Media

The study highlights the urgent need for social media platforms to develop tools for detecting and verifying AI-generated content. Ironically, the research paper itself is a reason why AI bots should be more aggressively banned from social media and forums.

The study highlights the urgent need for social media platforms to develop tools for detecting and verifying AI-generated content. Ironically, the research paper itself is a reason why AI bots should be more aggressively banned from social media and forums.

Researchers from the University of Zurich tested whether AI bots could persuade people more effectively than humans by secretly deploying personalized AI arguments on the ChangeMyView subreddit without user consent, violating platform rules and allegedly going outside the ethical standards approved by their university ethics board. Their findings show that AI bots are highly persuasive and difficult to detect, but the way the research itself was conducted raises ethical concerns.

Read the concerns posted by the ChangeMyView subreddit moderators:

Unauthorized Experiment on CMV Involving AI-generated Comments

