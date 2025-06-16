Recipe Intent Keywords Are Triggering Google AI Overviews

Keywords that contain recipe intent are triggering Google AI Overviews; however, keyword phrases that expressly ask for recipes are triggering the normal recipe rich results. SEOs on social media are reporting that recipe-related queries are triggering AI Overviews, so it may very well be that these are now officially rolled out.

Tom Critchlow (LinkedIn profile) posted about it on LinkedIn. He wasn’t the only one spotting it, there are scattered posts in private Facebook SEO groups that are discussing these as well.

According to Critchlow’s post on LinkedIn:

“Starting to see AI Overviews show up for recipe queries and…. I think these are pretty good? Validates my hypothesis that each link will come with a reason to click it…. Recommendations over rankings…”

Is AI Overviews Showing Up For Recipe Queries?

At this time, for me, AI Overviews is not showing up for recipe queries that use the word “recipe” on either desktop or mobile devices. Queries that use the keyword “recipe” or “recipes” still show the regular recipe rich results regardless of device used.

However, queries that have a recipe intent but don’t contain the “recipe” keyword variants do trigger recipe queries.

Recipe Intent Screenshot

Keyword phrases that contain the word “recipe” trigger the normal recipe rich results.

Recipe Keyword Phrase

Keyword phrases that are about recipes but aren’t specifically requesting a recipe tend to trigger AI Overviews. So it’s not really showing AI Overviews for recipe queries, just for queries that are about food and have a latent recipe intent.

Not Showing Up In Mobile Search

The keyword phrases that trigger recipe AI Overviews on desktop do not appear to trigger them on mobile devices. For example, the query Cordon Bleu triggers AIO on the desktop but won’t trigger it on a mobile device.

Keyword Phrase On Mobile Device

The keyword phrase Tom Critchlow shared (healthy dinner ideas) that triggered an AI Overviews on desktop fails to do the same thing on a mobile device.

Mobile Device Results For Query: Healthy Dinner Ideas

So it could be that recipe intent queries have rolled out to desktop users but not yet to mobile devices.

Reduced Traffic To Recipe Bloggers

Recipe bloggers may begin to see reduced levels of traffic from desktop devices. This trend may accelerate as more people begin to rely on chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude for recipes.

ChatGPT Shows Recipes For Recipe Queries

Chatbots are trained to output plausible responses so users may not be able to tell the difference between an authentic recipe and an authentic-sounding recipe. Speaking from personal experience using chatbots for recipes, I find them to be unreliable sources for authentic recipes but that’s probably something that the average home cook won’t notice because the synthetic recipes generally satisfy expectations.

