Quora Launches Lead Generation Forms for Advertisers & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

Quora announced that they are launching lead generation forms so advertisers can capture lead data without making users leave Quora.com.

At this time, there are 12 form fields to choose from including contact information, employment information, and location information.

Data collected from these new forms can be used in your CRM through a Zapier integration.

Bing announced the full release of its shiny new Bing Webmaster Tools.

New features include a robots.txt tester, an on-demand site audit tool that checks for SEO issues, and a URL Inspection tool to checks for indexing issues.

They’ve also made improvements to existing reports, updated the verification process, and streamlined the site navigation experience.

In a new study, 15,000 Google queries were examined and 41% of the results on the first page of Google mobile search results were for Google properties.

The study includes Google dictionary definitions, “people also ask boxes”, the knowledge panel, and related search carousels in their definition of Google properties.

Then, Rishabh Rastogi reminds us why sales and marketing are a match made in B2B heaven.

You can spot an incompetent #b2b marketer (or team) by analysing how well/closely they work with sales. If ur not working in close proximity with sales (for whatever reason) it's a sure shot recipe for failure. They are your biggest asset. There's no grey area here.#marketing — Rishabh Rastogi (@rishabh_r47) July 29, 2020

ICYMI, Bryant Garvin, has some thoughts on what’s wrong with the industry.

There are too many generalists that don’t understand the details And too many specialists that don’t get how their specific area fits into the bigger picture — Bryant Garvin (@BryantGarvin) July 28, 2020

Then we answer your digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who may be able to use your TikTok videos for ads?

What do you need to know about Local Service Ads?

When did podcast listens return to pre-COVID levels?

Where you might see larger font in Google search ads

Why TikTok creators may be getting a huge payout from Instagram

How many hours a day do people spend using apps?

