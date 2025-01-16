Programmatic SEO: An Introduction To Pages At Scale

Programmatic SEO is an approach to SEO and content creation that leverages automation and technology to efficiently create, optimize, and manage a large volume of webpages.

It’s particularly useful for websites that require thousands, or even millions, of pages to rank for diverse search queries.

Ecommerce giants like Amazon or travel websites like Expedia rely on programmatic SEO to dynamically generate pages for every product, location, or service they offer.

The power of programmatic SEO lies in its ability to handle such scale while maintaining a focus on relevant keywords, content structure, and user intent.

Defining Your Objectives

Before starting with programmatic SEO, define your goals.

Do you want to boost organic traffic, rank for more keywords, or improve user experience?

Clear goals guide your strategy and measure success.

Set KPIs: Use metrics like traffic growth, conversions, and rankings to track progress. Find Opportunities: Research your industry and competitors to uncover untapped keywords or markets. Prioritize User Intent: Create content that answers questions and solves user problems.

Programmatic Keyword Research

In traditional keyword research, the goal is often to identify high-search volume keywords that can drive significant traffic to a website.

However, these keywords usually come with high competition, making it challenging for newer or smaller sites to rank well in search engine results.

Programmatic SEO takes a different approach by targeting low-search volume and low-competition, long-tail keywords.

This strategy focuses on creating a large number of pages optimized for specific queries, allowing you to rank higher more easily and attract a highly targeted audience.

Keywords in programmatic SEO consist of two main components:

Head Terms

Head terms are broad keywords that describe a general topic or category. Head terms often have the following characteristics:

High average monthly search volumes.

Tend to be “short tail.”

Have multiple common interpretations.

Tend to be more stable SERPs with a lot of competition targeting the query.

Examples include keywords such as “onboarding software,” “winter sun vacations,” or “crm software.”

Modifiers

Modifiers are words or phrases that add specificity to head terms, and will vary greatly between sectors.

Modifiers are easily identifiable as they follow patterns, which again vary between different sectors.

Common modifier patterns include:

“for SaaS.”

“for staffing agencies.”

“for accountants.”

“best practices.”

“2025.”

In contrast to head terms, aside from occasional spikes in traffic, average monthly search volumes tend to be lower, but when combined with head terms, they create more targeted queries with more focused intent. It helps capture visibility with niche audiences and consumers who may be showing intent.

Combined with head terms, we tend to call these “long-tail” keywords.

Reliable Datasets

To scale programmatic SEO effectively, you need a reliable dataset that can generate unique, valuable, and relevant pages.

Depending on the types of pages you’re creating, you need to understand and anticipate the change frequency of the data, and how your infrastructure will handle the changes.

Many platforms provide APIs that you can use to fetch structured data.

These include:

Yelp API: For local business details.

For local business details. OpenWeather API: For weather-related data.

For weather-related data. Google Maps API: For location-based information.

Your own proprietary data can also be a valuable source for programmatic pages. These can be:

Product catalogs from an ecommerce store.

CRM data with user or location-specific insights.

Inventory databases, such as hotel room availability or real estate listings.

Programmatic Keyword Clustering

Organizing your keywords into logical clusters is a powerful way to streamline your content creation process.

You can develop scalable, template-based pages that enhance relevance for users and search engines by leveraging these clusters.

This approach allows for efficiency and customization while aligning with search intent.

Clustering also allows for more seamless automation and reduces the potential to create large swathes of pages with near-duplicate intents and purposes.

1. Categorize By Intent

Start by grouping keywords according to their search intent. This ensures your content addresses specific user needs, such as:

Informational: Answering questions or providing knowledge. Example: What are the best coffee shops in Boston?

Answering questions or providing knowledge. Example: What are the best coffee shops in Boston? Transactional: Enabling actions like purchases or bookings. Example: Order coffee beans online in Boston.

Enabling actions like purchases or bookings. Example: Order coffee beans online in Boston. Navigational: Helping users locate specific places or brands. Example: Starbucks locations in Boston.

2. Define Pages Based On Patterns

Once you’ve categorized keywords, identify common patterns to create flexible templates. This strategy helps structure content consistently across multiple pages.

Location-Specific Templates: Format: [Category] in [Location]. Example: Hotels in Paris.

Feature-Specific Templates: Format: [Product] with [Feature]. Example: Smartphones with best cameras.

Use Case-Specific Templates: Format: [Service] for [Audience/Use Case]. Example: CRMs for hospitality industry.



3. Expand With Modifiers

Enhance clusters by incorporating commonly searched modifiers to make the content more comprehensive:

Price-Related Modifiers: Add terms like cheap, affordable, or luxury.

Add terms like cheap, affordable, or luxury. Time-Related Modifiers: Include phrases such as “near me now” or “open late.”

Include phrases such as “near me now” or “open late.” Specific Features: Highlight characteristics like “with a pool,” “pet-friendly,” or “free delivery.”

4. Combine Variations

Use combinations of templates, categories, and modifiers to address long-tail keywords and niche queries. Examples include:

Pet-friendly hotels in Chicago with free breakfast.

Best Italian restaurants in New York open late.

Programmatic SEO relies on automated systems to generate content at scale, reducing the manual workload involved in traditional SEO efforts.

Automation allows businesses to rapidly create pages that address various user needs, ensuring coverage of broad and highly specific search terms.

Programmatic SEO Challenges

Programmatic SEO can offer tremendous scalability and efficiency, but it’s not always the right approach for every website.

A manual SEO strategy may be a better fit for small sites or those requiring significant customization.

However, when using programmatic SEO, it’s important to address potential challenges to ensure success.

Over-Prioritizing Keywords

Automation should never compromise the quality of the user experience. Pages must provide meaningful, accurate, and engaging content that answers user queries effectively.

Overemphasizing keywords can result in content that feels unnatural or overly optimized. This can harm user experience and reduce click-through rates.

Avoid stuffing keywords and instead prioritize readability and relevance. Ensure your content provides value by answering user queries comprehensively.

Crawlability And Indexing Issues

Large websites with programmatically generated pages can face challenges with crawlability and indexing. If pages lack structure or unique value, Google may struggle to index them properly.

To alleviate these issues, aside from improving the overall page quality to show unique value and beneficial purpose, you can optimize:

Internal Linking: Implement a robust internal linking strategy to help search engines discover and prioritize pages.

Implement a robust internal linking strategy to help search engines discover and prioritize pages. Backlinks: Acquire backlinks to improve visibility and encourage indexing.

Acquire backlinks to improve visibility and encourage indexing. Sitemaps: Use an XML sitemap and adhere to Google’s limit of 50,000 URLs per sitemap. Organize your sitemap logically by grouping pages into categories or themes.

These steps will enhance crawlability, and potentially move the pages above Google’s indexing threshold. If the issues persist, the focus should be on content pruning and improving quality.

Thin Content

Thin content lacks value for users and doesn’t satisfy Google’s quality standards. Pages with minimal or irrelevant information are unlikely to rank well.

Thin content can be addressed in several ways:

Remove Low-Value Content: Eliminate outdated or irrelevant pages that offer little benefit to users or your SEO strategy. Improve Content Quality: Add meaningful text, descriptive captions, and relevant multimedia like images or videos. Consolidate Pages: Merge thin content pages into a single, comprehensive piece to increase relevance and depth.

Final Thoughts

When implemented effectively, programmatic SEO can drive significant organic traffic, expand market reach, and establish a competitive edge.

However, achieving success requires a thoughtful balance of strategic planning, technical optimization, and a commitment to delivering value to users.

