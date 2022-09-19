7 Enterprise SEO Tools For Keyword Research, Compared

The best SEOs know they couldn’t do their jobs half as well if they didn’t have access to the right tools. And since keywords are at the center of everything we do in SEO, it’s time to talk about keyword research tools, specifically those for enterprise-level clients.

Whether it’s an ecommerce giant, a huge law firm, or any other business type, you need to work with keyword research tools that can handle the volume of data you’ll be generating and show you the metrics that matter to you and your clients.

In this list, you’ll find some heavy hitters along with some tools you may never have heard of before. The big ones are big for good reasons, but that’s no cause for brushing off the lesser-known players out there.

So, let’s get right into it. Here are seven enterprise SEO tools for keyword research compared!

1. Botify

Pricing

It is broken down into Essential, Pro, and Enterprise pricing tiers.

What Is Botify?

So, what is Botify, and why did it make this list at #1?

It’s an all-in-one SEO tool explicitly built for enterprise companies. It’s designed to handle bulk and volume: Botify’s site crawler can handle up to 250 URLs a second.

Botify Analytics is everything you need in an SEO analytics tool, showing you engagement data, query tracking, and log files all in one place. Meanwhile, Botify Intelligence brings together all the SEO issues plaguing your website and prioritizes them for you in a list so you can address what’s most important.

It’s easy to see why Botify is a winner for SEO research at the enterprise level.

Why Botify Works For Enterprise Keyword Research

Botify helps enterprise businesses to find the best keyword opportunities in their current rankings.

Build lists of keywords with any topical grouping you want.

Botify uses Search Console-level data to show users pages with good impressions but low CTRs.

Botify’s keyword research tool helps you perform keyword research with all the best abilities of Google Search Console. Plus, it lets you research new keyword opportunities and find your most relevant current rankings.

2. Searchmetrics

Pricing

Monthly: $69-$149 for basic packages, which you can customize at the enterprise level.

What Is Searchmetrics?

Searchmetrics has branded itself smartly. Like many other tools on this list, it’s a versatile Swiss-army knife for SEO research. The tool allows you to research keywords, metrics, and PPC data. It lets you test out your content so you can write more focused articles designed to help users convert. And it enables you to examine your backlink portfolio.

Searchmetrics also packages quite a bit into its enterprise packages.

Why Searchmetrics Works For Enterprise Keyword Research

In the platform’s upper package levels, enterprise businesses can access 50,000 to 200,000 keyword rankings, which should provide more than enough data for in-depth keyword research

Keyword research reports show all relevant data, including search volumes and movements over time

The platform features a useful keyword gap tool that lets you compare your rankings for keywords up against the competition

Searchmetrics is a tool that enterprises love for its packages that cater specifically to them and the volumes they need.

3. SISTRIX

Pricing

Monthly: 99€-599€ ($99.55-$602.35).

What Is SISTRIX?

SISTRIX is another all-encompassing SEO-data tool that lets you do everything you need to maintain your rankings and keep your SEO in line.

Its keyword functionality shows you search volumes, competition, and trends over time and allows you to create your own keyword sets. You can also review the keyword approaches of your competitors so you can step up your efforts.

These features–along with its side audits, content analysis, and paid media data, make SISTRIX an SEO tool worth checking out.

Why SISTRIX Works For Enterprise Keyword Research

The Keyword Discovery tool allows you to explore seed terms, related keywords, and associated data.

You’ll see historical trends and competition for all keywords, which puts your potential keyword choices into context in the industry.

The platform allows you to add up to 10,000 keywords to a list that you can use for page optimization or content creation.

Enterprise businesses will appreciate the ability to create 10,000-strong keyword lists from the ideas they uncover in SISTRIX. That’s the kind of volume that large-scale companies need to access to stay in the game.

4. Semrush

Pricing

Monthly: $119.95-$449.95.

What Is Semrush?

You can’t leave Semrush off a list of the best enterprise keyword research tools. There’s so much depth to plumb with this tool, from its SEO site audits and data to its PPC insights, current rankings data, content marketing topic tool, and writing assistant.

It’s one of the most well-known all-in-one SEO tools. The value you get for the price is unquestionable.

Semrush is a bot like any other SEO tool, and so, while it doesn’t have access to direct Google data, it’s still one of the best tools out there for presenting keyword trends and data.

Why Semrush Works For Enterprise Keyword Research

Keyword research presents your most relevant insights, including search volume, historical trends, difficulty, and CPC (cost per click) data.

Search one keyword and get access to more than 22 billion keyword ideas from Semrush’s database.

Build your own lists of keywords, with 1,000 keywords to a list.

Examine keyword gaps between you and up to five competitors.

These abilities make Semrush a premier keyword research tool for enterprise businesses.

5. seoClarity

Pricing

Monthly: $750-$4,500.

What Is seoClarity?

seoClarity touts itself as an all-in-one SEO platform with a forward-looking philosophy. It assembles SEO data, keyword metrics, content analysis, and SEO-task automation in one tool to let you work SEO magic.

The tool pushes its data-based approach to SEO, particularly regarding keyword tracking, website error tracking, and analytics reports.

Why seoClarity Works For Enterprise Keyword Research

The platform claims it has the largest keyword set available anywhere, at more than 30 billion sets in more than 170 countries.

It shows you related keyword ideas.

Keyword trends aggregated from billions of searches.

The tool lets you view your competitors’ top 100 rankings on any search engine.

You can see your daily keyword rankings alongside previews of the SERPs for those terms.

These points, plus the fact that the tool adds one billion new keywords to its monthly repository, make seoClarity one heavy hitter for enterprise-level keyword research.

6. Long Tail Pro

Pricing

Monthly, $37-147. Annually, $297-$1,177.

What Is Long Tail Pro?

As the name suggests, Long Tail Pro focuses on the long-tail keyword angle.

It’s a practical angle, too, since businesses of all sizes can benefit from using long-tail keywords.

Think of the ecommerce heavy hitter that needs to optimize its product pages with the terms people are using.

The tool also brings its A-game in competitor research, allowing you to search keywords and instantly get back the SERPs, so you know how to strategize your content approach.

Long Tail Pro also features the other main features you’d expect from an SEO tool, including a current rankings tracker, backlink analyzer, and site audit tool.

Why Long Tail Pro Works For Enterprise Keyword Research

Search a seed term and get back thousands of long-tail variants of that term.

Get up to 400 long-tail variants of a term from Google Keyword Planner.

Group them by search volume or any other metric you want.

You can put keyword approaches right up against one another to see your competitors’ strategies and use them to your advantage.

A long-tail keyword approach may not be right for everyone out there, but there are advantages to focusing on it.

Long-tail terms are often said to be “easier” to rank for (not always true) and also located further down the sales funnel, which is why you see e-commerce brands optimizing product pages for them.

Long Tail Pro provides thousands of ideas per search and is a perfect tool if you want to create a robust long-tail strategy. It’s perfect for large ecommerce operations and highly competitive niches.

7. Ahrefs

Pricing

Monthly: $99-$999.

What Is Ahrefs?

Like many of the tools on this list, Ahrefs is a comprehensive SEO platform that lets you perform keyword research, track your keyword rankings over time, analyze your domain or others, perform site audits, and analyze your content.

That’s putting it simply, but know that Ahrefs can do whatever you’d need an all-in-one SEO tool to do for you. Track your backlinks, check for duplicate content, examine your JavaScript, and do much more with this platform.

Why Ahrefs Is Good For Enterprise Keyword Research

The Keyword Explorer tool is the largest third-party repository of keywords.

The tool gives you access to more than 7 billion keyword ideas.

Data from 171 countries.

Keywords are available from 10 search engines.

It goes the extra mile on keyword data, showing clicks per search, percentage of paid clicks, and other metrics.

Ahrefs updates search volume data monthly.

In terms of the sheer volume of options you have with keyword ideas and keyword data, Ahrefs is one platform you can’t afford to miss.

Enterprise businesses will benefit from its wealth of data from countries and search engines. If you want comprehensive, here it is.

Which Enterprise Keyword Research Tool Is Right For You?

When deciding which SEO tool is best for you or your business, there are many factors to consider.

Because of the enormity of infrastructure involved in maintaining truly awesome SEO data-scraping tools, the keyword research tools mentioned in this post come with, in some cases, massive price tags.

But when you think about what you get – and the revenue you could generate by optimizing your website’s SEO for the right keywords – the costs are justified when you use the tools effectively.

Enterprise businesses need to be as thoughtful about their keyword strategies as any other company. Tools like these can be your best friends.

