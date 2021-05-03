People are eagerly awaiting post-pandemic life, as evidenced by Pinterest search trends, with Gen Z taking the lead for greatest increase in search volume.

Pinterest searches among users in the Gen Z demographic are up 96% year-over-year. In particular, the company reports “skyrocketing” searches for vacations, clothes, and home renovations.

Here’s more about what Gen Z is planning for when life returns to normal. Marketers can use this data to get a head start on creating campaigns that will resonate with this demographic.

Unless otherwise noted, the data compares Q1 2021 search data to Q1 2020.

Vacation Searches – 75% Increase

Searches for vacations increased 75% from January 2021 to March 2021, accelerating three times as fast as the average increase of 24%.

Gen Z isn’t looking for any ordinary vacation, they want to travel in style once restrictions are lifted.

Pinterest reports spikes in the following related search terms:

Searches for “dream vacation destinations” are up 13x

are up Searches for “luxury vacation” are up 6x

are up Searches for “vacation fashion” are up 3x

are up Searches for “travel tattoos” are up 45%

Outfit Searches At All-Time High

Searches containing the word “outfit” are at an all-time high. Gen Z isn’t interested in the minimalist fashion trends of older demographics. Instead, they’re embracing maximalism with an emphasis on attention-grabbing accessories.

Pinterest reports spikes in the following search terms:

Searches for “outfit” are up 26%

are up Searches for “Y2K outfit ideas” are up 230x

are up Searches for “60s and 70s fashion” are up 133x

are up Searches for “zebra pants” are up 14x

are up Searches for “plaid pleated skirt” are up 12x

are up Searches for “clay rings” are up 303x

are up Searches for “hippie jewelry” are up 16x

are up Searches for “nose chain piercing” are up 8x

are up Searches for “makeup makeover” are up 100x

are up Searches for “alt makeup” are up 60x

are up Searches for “puppy eyeliner” are up 30x

Party Searches – 64% Increase

Unsurprisingly, the youth want to party once large gatherings are permitted again.

Searches containing the word “party” have increased 64% from November ‘20 to March ‘21. From year to year searches have doubled.

Pinterest reports spikes in the following related search terms:

Searches for “party life” are up 3x

are up Searches for “Euphoria party ideas” are up 43x

are up Searches for “backyard dinner party” are up 3x

are up Searches for “party food buffet” are up 10x

are up Searches for “dinner date outfits” are up 30x

are up Searches for “hotel room party” are up 8x

are up Searches for “group tattoo ideas” are up 13x

Home Renovation Searches At An All-Time High

Searches for renovations are currently at an all-time high. Seasonally, Pinterest sees spikes in renovation searches at the start of every year.

This year, however, home renovation searches in Q1 2021 were 28% greater than searches in Q1 2020, and 65% greater than searches in Q1 2019.

In addition, Pinterest reports spikes in these related search terms:

Searches for “home renovation ideas” are up 5x

are up Searches for “grand millennial decor” are up 3x

are up Searches for “indie room” are up 132x

are up Searches for “sage green aesthetic” are up 32x

are up Searches for “eclectic home” are up 9x

For more insights, see Pinterest’s full report here.