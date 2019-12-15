Pinterest Introduces Tool For Discovering Top US Search Terms

ADVERTISEMENT

Pinterest is introducing a new tool to help marketers keep up with the top US search terms on the platform.

Currently in beta, Pinterest Trends provides an overview of the most popular search terms from the past 12 months.

The tool will also highlight when particular search terms have hit their peak, along with other insights to help marketers plan their content and advertising strategies.

“Pinterest Trends will help brands get deeper insights into planning behaviors on the platform, and allow them to allocate budgets to campaigns during various planning stages. It will also validate assumptions about emerging trends, refine search queries with the aid of auto-complete suggestions, and help advertisers find a list of keywords to include or avoid while planning media campaigns.”

The company notes that the Pinterest algorithm has been powered for years by the preferences and interests that are now available for marketers to learn from in Pinterest Trends.

Pinterest Trends is rolling out over the coming weeks on desktop in the US. The company highlights how the brand Albertsons used these insights to learn how users are interacting with content related to holiday food and beverages.

“Brands like Albertsons… developed a campaign aimed at driving in-store sales for their private label brands including pumpkin alcohol drinks (+154%), Friendsgiving party ideas (+475%), holiday grazing tables (+500%) and Christmas desserts (+229%).”

In related news, Pinterest has also released the Pinterest 100, which is an annual report on the top emerging trends that marketers should be aware of going into 2020. See the Pinterest 100 here.