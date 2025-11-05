Perplexity Bets $400M On Snapchat To Scale AI Search Adoption

Perplexity and Snap announced a $400 million partnership to integrate Perplexity’s AI answer engine directly into Snapchat, giving the startup access to a reported 943 million monthly users starting in early 2026. The deal includes cash and equity payments over one year.

Snap’s investor release says Perplexity will appear in Snapchat’s Chat interface, providing conversational answers drawn from verifiable sources without leaving the app.

Perplexity currently answers more than 150 million questions weekly. Embedding inside Snapchat puts that experience where a large, younger audience already communicates.

What’s Changing

Starting early next year, Snapchatters will be able to ask questions in Chat and receive sourced, conversational answers from Perplexity within Snapchat.

The integration sits alongside Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot, which remains available as a separate assistant.

Why This Matters

If you’re tracking AI search adoption,

This points to distribution deals as a new way companies plan to scale AI search adoption.

Instead of relying on standalone apps, answer engines can meet users in messaging surfaces where they already spend time.

For marketers, it’s another sign that AI-mediated Q&A is moving closer to everyday conversations rather than traditional search boxes.

Demographics also matter: Snap says it reaches over 75% of 13–34-year-olds in 25+ countries.

Looking Ahead

Perplexity experience will roll out to Snapchat users globally in 2026. The company hinted at plans to collaborate with additional AI partners.

Specific regional availability and language coverage weren’t disclosed.

Featured Image: Photo Agenchy/Shutterstock