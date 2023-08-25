Get Data Now
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Generative AI

Perplexity Announces AI Search Updates And Code Llama Chat

Discover updates to Perplexity's AI search Copilot with GPT-3.5 Turbo fine-tuning and availability of Code Llama chat for developers.

  • Perplexity announced improvements to AI-powered search with Copilot utilizing a fine-tuned GPT-3.5 Turbo model.
  • AI-assisted search result delivery time dropped from 3.15 seconds to 0.65 seconds.
  • Developers can chat with the Code Llama Instruct model in Perplexity Labs LLaMa Chat.
Perplexity Announces AI Search Updates And Code Llama Chat

Perplexity announced an update to its Copilot feature with GPT-3.5 Turbo fine-tuning from OpenAI and the introduction of Code Llama to Perplexity’s LLaMa Chat.

This means a more responsive and efficient AI-powered search experience without compromising quality.

For developers, it means access to Meta’s latest open-source large language model (LLM) for coding within 24 hours of its release.

Improving Speed And Accuracy With GPT-3.5 Turbo Fine-Tuning

According to Perplexity’s testing, the fine-tuned GPT-3.5 Turbo model is tied with the GPT-4-based model in human ranking.

This could give Copilot users more confidence in the answers provided by Perplexity.

One of the notable improvements is the reduction in model latency by 4-5 times. This decreased the time it takes to deliver search results by almost 80%.

Faster response times could significantly improve user experience, especially for those who need almost instant answers to critical questions.

The transition to the fine-tuned GPT-3.5 model should also reduce inference costs – the computational expense of making predictions using a trained machine learning model.

The savings would allow Perplexity to invest in additional enhancements, ensuring that users continue to receive new features and better performance.

Perplexity users can also upload PDF files, focus search results on specific sources, and set up an AI profile to personalize search results.

Perplexity Announces AI Search Updates And Code Llama ChatScreenshot from Perplexity, August 2023

The AI profile is somewhat similar to the first portion of ChatGPT’s Custom Instructions.

Logged-in users can try Copilot free up to five times per hour. With a $20 monthly subscription, Perplexity Pro users can try Copilot 300 times per day with the option to switch to GPT-4.

Introducing Code Llama Intstruct To Perplexity Labs LlaMa Chat

In addition to the updates to Perplexity’s AI-assisted search, Perplexity announced Code Llama in Perplexity Labs LlaMa Chat. Code Llama is a coding LLM from Meta AI integrated into Perplexity’s LlaMa Chat to improve answers to technical questions.

Users can access the open-source LLM and ask it to write a function or clarify a section of code. The Instruct model of Code Llama is specifically tuned to understand natural language prompts.

The quick addition of Code Llama to Perplexity Labs LlaMa Chat will allow developers to test its usefulness almost immediately after Meta announced its availability.

Perplexity Announces AI Search Updates And Code Llama ChatScreenshot from Perplexity Labs, August 2023

The Future Of AI Collaboration

The latest updates to Perplexity’s AI-powered search Copilot with a fine-tuned GPT-3.5 Turbo model and the introduction of Code Llama chat demonstrate how rapidly AI products improve when big tech companies collaborate.

Featured image: Poca Wander Stock/Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Kristi Hines Associate News Editor at kristhines.com

Kristi Hines is an Associate News Editor covering the latest news in AI, search, and social media for Search Engine ...

Perplexity Announces AI Search Updates And Code Llama Chat

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.

Conquer your day with daily search marketing news.

Advertisement