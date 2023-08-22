OpenAI Lets Developers Customize GPT-3.5 Turbo With Fine-Tuning

OpenAI has announced that developers can now “fine-tune” GPT 3.5 Turbo to suit different use cases. This feature will be available for GPT-4 later this year.

Fine-tuning allows developers to tailor the language model to specific tasks. For example, a business could fine-tune GPT-3.5 Turbo to match its brand voice and tone. Or a developer could teach it always to format API responses as JSON.

According to OpenAI, early testers have used fine-tuning to do things like:

Make the model’s outputs more consistent and reliably formatted

Improve how well it follows instructions

Match a specific brand’s style and messaging

Fine-tuning has also allowed for shorter prompts – up to 90% shorter in some cases. That speeds up API calls and reduces compute costs.

OpenAI states in an announcement:

“Fine-tuning allows businesses to make the model follow instructions better and format responses more reliably. It’s a great way to hone the qualitative feel of the model output.”

Potential Use Cases

Here are some potential use cases where fine-tuning could improve the performance of large language models like GPT-3.5 Turbo:

Customer service: Tailor the bot’s tone and vocabulary to match a brand

Tailor the bot’s tone and vocabulary to match a brand Advertising: Generate branded taglines, ad copy, social posts

Generate branded taglines, ad copy, social posts Translation: Produce more natural, human-sounding translations

Produce more natural, human-sounding translations Writing reports: Learn domain-specific formats and terminology

Learn domain-specific formats and terminology Code generation: Match the style and conventions of a programming language

Match the style and conventions of a programming language Text summarization: Focus summaries on critical data points like sports scores

When Will GPT-4 Fine-Tuning Be Available?

OpenAI says capabilities for fine-tuning GPT-4 will arrive this fall.

GPT-3.5 Turbo fine-tuning is available now in beta. OpenAI recommends its gpt-3.5-turbo-0613 model for most use cases.

For more on how to utilize fine-tuning, see OpenAI’s help guide.