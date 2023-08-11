OpenAI Expands Custom Instructions To Most ChatGPT Users

The latest announcement from OpenAI revealed that Custom Instructions are now available for most ChatGPT users without a Plus subscription.

The expansion of accessibility excludes users in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK), but plans are underway to implement it soon in those regions.

Introduced in July, Custom Instructions are specific commands or contexts given to ChatGPT, tailoring the artificial intelligence (AI) responses to individual preferences or needs.

The innovative feature’s broad applications garner attention from various sectors and recently became available on the ChatGPT app for iOS.

What You Can Do With Custom Instructions

OpenAI offers several suggestions for using Custom Instructions on Twitter and its website.

Professionals no longer need to repeat relevant information about their industry, job title, company, and expertise level to complete work-related tasks.

With a personalized AI assistant, language proficiency seekers can practice conversation in other languages.

Marketers can ensure a seamless communication style in all future email writing requests by matching the voice and style of the provided emails.

If a developer prefers efficient coding in a language other than Python, they only need to state it once, and the preference is clear going forward.

There are ultimately endless ways that Custom Instructions can increase the efficiency of most workflows.

Expanding AI’s Personalizable Features

The expanded availability of Custom Instructions for ChatGPT users adds a layer of user-friendliness that could benefit a wide range of industries.

From personal to professional use cases, the increased availability of this feature extends the tool’s usability and accommodates many unique needs.

Featured image: Iryna Imago/Shutterstock