Perplexity Adds Claude-2 To AI Model Selection For Pro Users

Perplexity, an artificial intelligence (AI) research tool, added Claude-2, the latest AI model developed by Anthropic, to its platform.

The announcement is part of Perplexity’s ongoing effort to enhance user experience through increasingly advanced AI capabilities.

Introducing Claude-2 by @AnthropicAI, now on Perplexity Pro. Update your settings now: https://t.co/rGdfVrYGiN Here's what Claude-2 brings to you: 🗂️ Deeper Research: Longer context and larger files up to 25MB. ✍️ Better Writing: More natural and readable content. ⚡️ Quick… pic.twitter.com/j8ub7TDlG8 — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) August 29, 2023

Users can choose between Perplexity, GPT-4, and Claude 2 AI models under the Perplexity Pro plan for $20 monthly.

Claude-2 Features Inside Perplexity

Professionals who use AI assistance for summaries will appreciate the ability to upload documents up to 25 MB.

It’s worth noting that through ChatGPT Plus, similarly priced at $20 monthly, users can upload up to ten files with Advanced Data Analysis (formerly the Code Interpreter plugin).

How To Use Claude-2 With Perplexity

Users can choose Claude-2 as the model for their AI-assisted research under their pro settings.

Once selected, Claude 2 will generate responses to prompts such as the following.

Each answer includes a flag that allows users to submit feedback about Claude 2 responses to help improve the platform.

Users can also narrow down sources for Claude-2 to analyze using the Focus feature.

More Ways To Use Claude-2

In addition to Perplexity, you can find Claude-2 on Claude.ai and Poe.

Claude-2 on Anthropic’s web interface offers limited free access to the model, with paid plans coming soon, possibly starting at $50 monthly.

As shown below, Claude.ai accepts up to five file uploads at 10 MB each for analysis and summaries.

Quora’s Poe also offers the Claude-2-100k model as one of its AI bots with a $20 monthly premium subscription.

Like Perplexity and Claude.ai, Poe allows users to upload multiple files for analysis with Claude-2-100k.

The key feature that separates Perplexity’s service from the others is web access via Copilot, which allows Claude-2 to summarize current information from the web.

Conversely, Claude-2 on Claude.ai and Poe only works with user input and limited training data.

Combining Claude-2 With Web Access

By incorporating Claude-2, Perplexity gives users access to one of the top AI models with access to the web for research.

The new model could help marketers and content creators streamline the research process, enabling them to produce higher-quality content faster.

Featured image: Miha Creative/Shutterstock