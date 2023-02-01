OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Plus For $20 Per Month

OpenAI announces the launch of ChatGPT Plus, a premium version of its popular ChatGPT chatbot.

The new service aims to provide subscribers with a premium experience that includes faster response times, priority access to new features and improvements, and access to ChatGPT during peak times.

ChatGPT Plus will be available for $20 per month and is launching in the United States only for now.

OpenAI is starting to invite people on its waiting list to use its ChatGPT Plus and intends to expand access and support to other countries and regions shortly.

The company values its free users and will continue to provide free access to ChatGPT.

OpenAI says the subscription pricing model will help ensure free access remains broadly available.

In an announcement, the company says it will take what it’s learned during the research preview of ChatGPT to continue improving the chatbot:

“We launched ChatGPT as a research preview so we could learn more about the system’s strengths and weaknesses and gather user feedback to help us improve upon its limitations. Since then, millions of people have given us feedback, we’ve made several important updates and we’ve seen users find value across a range of professional use-cases, including drafting & editing content, brainstorming ideas, programming help, and learning new topics.”.

OpenAI intends to improve and broaden ChatGPT Plus’s availability based on its users’ feedback and requirements.

In addition, there will soon be a waiting list for the ChatGPT API, and OpenAI is actively considering options for less expensive plans, business plans, and data packs to make its services more accessible.

Featured Image: Fabio Principe/Shutterstock

Source: OpenAI