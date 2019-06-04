PayPal is Rolling Out its Ecommerce Solution to All Businesses

PayPal’s e-commerce platform, used by Instagram Shopping and Facebook Marketplace, is now available to businesses of all sizes.

The ‘PayPal Commerce Platform’ is designed to give any business access to a customizable payment solution.

Bill Ready, EVP and COO at PayPal, states in an announcement:

“The PayPal Commerce Platform is designed to meet the specific needs of marketplaces, e-commerce solution providers, crowdfunding platforms and more by bringing together the most comprehensive set of technologies, tools, services, and financing for businesses of all sizes around the globe.”

The PayPal Commerce Platform enables the following features:

Connect with over 277 million active users;

Directly accept more than 100 currencies;

Simplified compliance with local regulators in over 200 markets;

Advanced risk and fraud tools powered by AI and machine learning informed by trillions of transactions;

Access to payment services such as mobile POS, business financing, and the ability to offer consumer credit for purchases.

To sum everything up, this platform gives any size business access to the same online payment capabilities as the largest online retailers.

PayPal COO Bill Ready goes on to state:

“We are at a moment in time where we can finally put the same tech and capabilities in the hands of all businesses regardless of size… That’s our goal. We want to help more businesses get started, grow, and thrive in today’s complex digital world. It’s that simple.”

Starting today, the PayPal Commerce Platform is available in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The platform will expand to more than 40 markets by the end of the year.