Organic Google Shopping Listings & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld deliver al the digital marketing news you may have missed on this heavy news week!

Retailers will no longer have to pay to run Google Shopping campaigns to have their products featured in the Google Shopping results.

Google Ads will require documentation of user identity and geographic location for advertisers.

If you lamented the loss of ad set budgets, we have great news for you. CBO, or Campaign Budget Optimization, will not be mandatory.

In reality, they gave us more words, not more information. The credits will start rolling out in May and we still don’t know how much they will be worth or who is eligible.

For certain queries, Google searchers have spotted a convenient sidebar with a list of subtopics.

This week’s spicy take of the week comes from Adam Singer, who isn’t worried about marketers being replaced with machine learning any time soon.

They wish. Goog has tried to remove humans from the equation for 2 decades & still hasn't succeeded. If automated suggestions can beat your ad ops team, you need a new one. Citation: have worked at Google for almost a decade and run FB ads equally as long. This is false. https://t.co/Xi77WInPVm — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) April 19, 2020

Then we answer your digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who is the latest retailer to launch their own ad network?

What is TikTok doing to protect minors who use the app?

When can SMBs expect to receive their Google Ads credit?

Where is the new place you can watch Instagram live streams?

Why did Facebook have to remove one of its audience targeting options this week?

How can you quickly add COVID-19 related announcements to your website?

If you enjoyed the show, visit our website to subscribe!

Thank you to our sponsors!

Ahrefs – An all-in-one SEO toolset that gives you the tools you need to rank your website in Google and get tons of search traffic.

Opteo – Helps Google Ads managers automate time-consuming manual tasks so they can spend more time on high-level strategy and creative work.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Cypress North