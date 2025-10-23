OpenAI Releases Shared Project Feature To All Users

OPenAI announced that it is upgrading all ChatGPT accounts to be eligible for the project sharing feature, which enables users to share a ChatGPT project with others who can then participate and make changes. The feature was previously available only to users on OpenAI’s Business, Enterprise, and Edu plans.

The new feature is available to users globally in the Free, Plus, Pro, and budget Go plans, whether accessed on the web, iOS, or Android devices.

There are limits specific to each plan according to the announcement:

Free users can collaborate on up to 5 files and with 5 collaborators

Plus and Go users can share up to 25 files with up to 10 collaborators

Pro users can share up to 40 files with up to 100 collaborators

OpenAI suggested the following use cases:

“Group work: Upload notes, proposals, and contracts so collaborators can draft deliverables faster and stay in sync. Content creation: Apply project-specific instructions to keep tone and style consistent across contributors. Reporting: Store datasets and reports in one project, and return each week to generate updates without starting over. Research: Keep transcripts, survey results, and market research in one place, so anyone in the project can query and build on the findings. Project owners can choose to share a project with “Only those invited” or “Anyone with a link,” and can change visibility settings at any time including switching back to invite-only.”

Read more at OpenAI: Shared Projects

Featured Image by Shutterstock/LedyX