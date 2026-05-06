OpenAI Launches Self-Serve Ads Manager for ChatGPT

OpenAI has officially launched the next phase of advertising inside ChatGPT, introducing a beta self-serve Ads Manager alongside new CPC bidding and expanded measurement tools.

The update moves ChatGPT advertising further beyond its original pilot phase. Advertisers can now create and manage campaigns directly through OpenAI instead of relying only on managed partnerships and agency relationships.

While marketers already expected self-serve buying to arrive, this launch adds several pieces advertisers have been waiting for. That includes direct campaign management, click-based bidding, and conversion measurement capabilities.

OpenAI says U.S. advertisers can now register for access, upload ads, manage budgets, control pacing, and monitor campaign performance through the new platform.

What’s New With ChatGPT Ads

OpenAI originally launched ChatGPT ads with a smaller group of advertisers to test demand, delivery, and performance.

Since then, the company has expanded partnerships with major agency groups including Dentsu, Omnicom Group, Publicis Groupe, and WPP.

The company also added technology partners including Adobe, Criteo, Kargo, Pacvue, and StackAdapt.

Now, OpenAI is opening direct access through its own Ads Manager platform.

The rollout is currently limited and still in beta. OpenAI says it plans to gradually expand access as testing continues.

For advertisers, the move makes ChatGPT feel much closer to a traditional media buying platform than an experimental ad environment.

CPC Bidding Brings A Familiar Performance Model

One of the larger updates is the addition of cost-per-click bidding.

During the early pilot phase, advertisers primarily purchased ChatGPT ads on a CPM basis. OpenAI says CPC bidding gives advertisers more flexibility to align spend with engagement and downstream actions.

Many ChatGPT sessions involve active research and decision-making behavior. Users are often comparing products, evaluating services, or asking for recommendations before taking action elsewhere.

That creates a very different environment from passive scrolling on social platforms.

For performance marketers, CPC buying also creates a more familiar testing framework. Advertisers can evaluate traffic quality and engagement without relying entirely on impression-based buying models.

In a LinkedIn post, David Dugan, Head of Global Solutions at OpenAI stated:

What’s stood out most in my first month is how thoughtfully this is being built. We’re creating a new ads model – one that supports businesses and broader access to AI while staying grounded in clear principles around answer independence, privacy, and user control.

OpenAI says both CPM and CPC bidding will remain available moving forward.

More Conversion Measurement Coming

OpenAI also announced expanded measurement capabilities through Conversions API support and pixel-based tracking.

Advertisers can now measure actions like purchases, sign-ups, or lead submissions after someone interacts with an ad.

At the same time, OpenAI continues to emphasize privacy protections around ChatGPT advertising.

The company says advertisers will receive aggregated reporting and campaign insights without access to private conversations or personal user data.

That distinction will likely remain important as advertising inside AI platforms continues to expand.

OpenAI also says stronger conversion signals will help improve ad relevance and optimization over time.

What Advertisers Should Watch Next

This launch gives advertisers more legitimate ways to test ChatGPT as a performance channel.

Self-serve buying lowers the barrier to entry for smaller businesses and in-house teams. CPC bidding also gives marketers more control over how budgets are evaluated during early testing.

Still, advertisers should keep expectations realistic in the near term.

This platform is still early. Benchmarks are limited. Measurement standards are still developing, and user behavior inside AI platforms continues to evolve quickly.

The more interesting shift may be how quickly ChatGPT is adopting the same infrastructure advertisers expect from larger ad platforms.

Self-serve buying, conversion tracking, bidding flexibility, and partner integrations are now becoming standard parts of the platform.

Now that the ads platform is out, will you be testing ChatGPT ads in 2026?

Featured image: Samuel Boivin / Shutterstock