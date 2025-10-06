OpenAI Launches Apps In ChatGPT & Releases Apps SDK

OpenAI has launched a new app ecosystem within ChatGPT, along with a preview of the Apps SDK, enabling developers to create conversational, interactive applications based on the Model Context Protocol.

These apps are now accessible to all logged-in ChatGPT users outside the European Union, across Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans.

Early partners include Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Expedia, Figma, Spotify, and Zillow.

How ChatGPT Apps Work

Apps naturally integrate into conversation, and you can activate them by name, such as saying, “Spotify, make a playlist for my party this Friday.’

When using an app for the first time, ChatGPT prompts you to connect and clarifies what data might be shared. For example, OpenAI demonstrates ChatGPT suggesting the Zillow app during a home-buying discussion, allowing you to browse listings on an interactive map without leaving the chat.

John Weisberg, Head of AI at Zillow, said:

“The Zillow app in ChatGPT shows the power of AI to make real estate feel more human. Together with OpenAI, we’re bringing a first-of-its-kind experience to millions — a conversational guide that makes finding a home faster, easier, and more intuitive.”

Developer Opportunities & Reach

OpenAI positions the Apps SDK as a way to “reach over 800 million ChatGPT users at just the right time.”

The SDK is open source and built on MCP, allowing developers to create their own chat logic and custom interfaces. You can also connect to your own backends for login and premium features, and easily test everything through Developer Mode in ChatGPT.

OpenAI has provided detailed documentation, design guidelines, and example apps to support developers.

Submission & Monetization

Developers can begin building immediately. OpenAI has announced that formal app submissions, reviews, and publication will commence later this year, along with a directory for browsing and searching apps.

Additionally, the company plans to disclose monetization details, including support for the Agentic Commerce Protocol, which enables instant checkout within ChatGPT.

Safety & Privacy

All apps must follow OpenAI’s policies, be audience-appropriate, and have clear third-party rules. Developers should provide privacy policies, collect only necessary data, and be transparent about permissions.

OpenAI’s draft guidelines also require apps to be purposeful, avoid misleading designs, and manage errors effectively. Submissions must demonstrate stability, responsiveness, and low latency; apps that crash or hang will be rejected.

Rollout & Availability

Today’s rollout does not include EU users, but OpenAI has announced plans to introduce these apps to that region soon.

Additionally, eleven more partner apps are scheduled for release later this year. OpenAI also intends to expand app availability to ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Education plans.

Looking Ahead

Apps that appear within AI-led conversations could transform the way services are found and accessed.

Instead of relying on traditional rankings or app-store positions, visibility might be driven more by conversational relevance and demonstrated value within the chat.

Teams responsible for app functionality should think about how users will naturally request these services and identify the key moments when ChatGPT is likely to recommend them.