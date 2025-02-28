OpenAI: Internal Experiment Caused Elevated Errors

OpenAI published a new write-up about elevated errors in ChatGPT that significantly increased failed conversation attempts. The issue was caused by a misconfigured internal experiment.

According to OpenAI:

“On February 19, 2025, from 9:48 AM to 11:19 AM PT, ChatGPT experienced a service degradation, leading to a significant increase in failed conversation attempts. This resulted in blank responses for many users.

The root cause was a misconfigured internal experiment that unintentionally triggered a surge in traffic, overwhelming our inference infrastructure. This increase in load led to saturation of compute resources, causing failures in generating responses.

After identifying the root cause, we took immediate action by temporarily shedding load from free-tier users to stabilize the system. As capacity was restored, paid users gradually recovered, and the full service was restored by 11:19 AM PT.”