Subscribe
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Generative AI

OpenAI Declares ‘Code Red’ To Improve ChatGPT Amid Google Competition

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has declared a "code red" to prioritize ChatGPT improvements, delaying advertising and AI agent initiatives as Google's Gemini gains ground.

  • Sam Altman issued a "code red" memo directing OpenAI to prioritize ChatGPT quality.
  • The company is delaying advertising initiatives.
  • Google’s Gemini 3 has recently scored higher than ChatGPT on several widely cited benchmarks.
OpenAI Declares ‘Code Red’ To Improve ChatGPT Amid Google Competition

Simply SUBSCRIBE to read this article (it's free)

Experts Insights You Won't Find Anywhere Else

News and insights delivered M-F mornings. Unsubscribe anytime. By clicking the "Show Me The Expert Analysis" button, I agree and accept the privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Category News Generative AI
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Matt G. Southern Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...