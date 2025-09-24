Newfold Digital Sells MarkMonitor As Part Of Strategic Refocus

London-headquartered corporate domain management company Com Laude announced the acquisition of its competitor, MarkMonitor, previously one of the holdings of Newfold Digital.

Newfold Digital Simplifies Portfolio

Newfold Digital owns many top Internet brands like Yoast, Bluehost, Register.com, and Domain.com, all businesses that focus on small and medium-sized businesses. This divestiture may be a sign that Newfold Digital may be shifting away from the enterprise market and toward focusing its portfolio of web services on the SMB end of the market.

The official Newfold Digital press release states:

“The sale is part of Newfold Digital’s strategy to simplify its portfolio and double down on the areas where it can deliver the greatest value to customers – its core brands, Bluehost and Network Solutions. ”

Stu Homan, Head of MarkMonitor, commented:

“With this acquisition, Markmonitor has found owners who value our dedicated corporate services as much as our customers do. Com Laude is deeply committed to preserving and building upon our ability to continue to deliver industry-leading customer service while growing to new levels with dedication and investment. Our entire team is excited to bring Com Laude’s advanced tools and services to our customers, and to be part of the most exciting development in corporate domain services since Markmonitor invented the white glove service model twenty-six years ago.”

Previous to the acquisition, Com Laude was a competitor of MarkMonitor, offering services that were similar to MarkMonitor but with key differences and technologies like an AI-powered domain management dashboard.

Com Laude is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and MarkMonitor is in Boise, Idaho, which is not commonly regarded as the center of Internet commerce or technology but is actually a growing regional technology hub.

Benjamin Crawford, CEO of Com Laude, remarked:

“Markmonitor is the best-known name in domain services for corporate customers, having virtually invented the category twenty-six years ago, and since then grown a long list of blue-chip customers with its “white glove” customer service. Com Laude offers market leading advanced tools and bespoke services in domains and online brand protection, developed for the world’s largest companies and most valuable brands. Together we will be uniquely positioned to protect and grow the digital presence of any company that needs assistance with its domain names, internet infrastructure and security, online brand protection, internet policy and compliance, and online strategy.”

Read Com Laude’s announcement:

