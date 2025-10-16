New WordPress Vibe Coding Simplifies Building Websites

10Web, an AI website-building platform, launched Vibe for WordPress, an AI-based site builder that works natively with WordPress. Vibe for WordPress aims to simplify and scale the process of creating websites.

Conversational AI WordPress Development

Vibe for WordPress enables users to build websites by explaining what they need in conversational language. It generates a working WordPress site that can be refined in chat, in the drag-and-drop visual editor, or in code mode. This process links AI-generated prototypes with WordPress’s live environment, minimizing manual setup or reliance on outside CMS tools.

Features and Integration

According to 10Web, Vibe connects to the WordPress backend, offering access to plugins, WooCommerce for e-commerce, user management, and built-in SEO tools. The hosted stack includes CDN, SSL, and backups, making each project ready for production. It is open source, so developers can modify or migrate code freely.

By combining AI-based frontend building with the WordPress backend, 10Web positions Vibe as a bridge between flexible AI creation and open-source infrastructure.

10Web describes the benefits:

“Unlimited Frontend Freedom — Build any layout, interaction, or animation—no drag-and-drop limits.

Real WordPress Backend — Plugins, auth, content models, and WooCommerce (soon) baked in.

Prompt → Website — Generate full sites from a prompt, then refine via chat or direct code.

All-in-One Hosted Stack — Managed hosting, security, performance tools, backups—plus open-source flexibility.

Flexible Delivery — Use the platform today; API, self-hosted, and white-label are on the roadmap.”

Future Roadmap and Availability

Planned updates include WooCommerce support for ecommerce, Custom Post Type support, Figma or screenshot-based prompts, API, self-hosted, and the ability to white label it.

Read more at 10Web:

10Web Unveils First AI-Powered Vibe Coding Frontend Builder with Complete WordPress Backend

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Reyburn