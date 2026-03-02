New “Voiceprint” Claude Plugin Clones Your Writing Style

A new Claude Code plugin named Voiceprint is available that creates a “linguistic fingerprint” from actual writing so that writing output sounds exactly like your own writing.

Based On Stylometry

The plugin is based on Stylometry research, which is the study of linguistic patterns, a statistical analysis of variations in writing styles. Stylometry can be used to determine the authorship of a given writing sample.

The author of the plugin, James Kemp, the Core Product Manager for WooCommerce, published a post on X that explains how it works:

“It works by collecting 5 writing samples across different emotional registers (casual, explanatory, excited, frustrated, persuasive), then running stylometric analysis on them. Function word frequencies, sentence length burstiness, punctuation habits, all the stuff that research says actually discriminates individual writing style. It then cross-references what it observed against your stated preferences, and when they conflict, it trusts the samples. How you actually write beats how you think you write. There’s also an AI pattern rejection phase which is honestly the most satisfying part. You get to explicitly ban every phrase that makes you cringe (“let’s dive in”, “in today’s fast-paced world”, etc.). The output includes a compressed avoid list, voice exemplars from your actual writing, and format-specific guidance for social, blog, email, etc.”

The plugin is available on GitHub, where Kemp advises that the process of creating a voiceprint takes about twelve minutes. The plugin works with any tool that is compatible with the SKILL.md specification.

Check out the plugin in the GitHub repo here, Voiceprint.

