New TikTok Tool Surfaces Useful Insights For Marketers

TikTok has launched a new tool that surfaces insights marketers can use to target different demographics around the world.

With TikTok Insights you can learn more about your audience’s behavior, their interests, and their general sentiment toward brands.

Featuring dozens of filters, TikTok Insights allows you to cut through data that’s irrelevant to your business and get only the insights that matter.

TikTok Insights is free to to use, making it an ideal addition to your marketing toolbox.

Here’s more about how to use this new tool and how it can assist your TikTok marketing efforts.

TikTok Insights Tool

TikTok Insights surfaces bite sized pieces of data that can help businesses refine their marketing campaigns.

When you first land on TikTok Insights you’re presented with a selection of tiles that each contain a piece of data.

You can sort through the tiles by selecting different filters on the left side of the screen. You can get as granular as you want.

If you want general data about Gen Z, you can get that. Or, if you want data about how American Gen Z users respond to tech & electronic marketing, you can get that too.

In addition to filtering by demographics and industries, you can also get data related to specific events and holidays.

Should you feel like getting a head start on planning Christmas marketing, for example, you can simply select the corresponding filter.

At the bottom of each tile TikTok shows you where the data comes from if you hover over “Source” on the left.

If you’re using the data in an article or report, you can click Source to copy a citation and paste it into your document.

There’s limited data available at the moment. If you add too many filters you’ll likely run into instances where there’s no results available.

However, there’s much potential for TikTok Insights to be a valuable resource as it gets built out over time.

Source: TikTok Insights

Featured Image: Daniel Constante/Shutterstock