New Google Search Feature Teaches People How to Pronounce Words

Google has been spotted testing a feature that teaches searchers how to pronounce words.

When searching for a phrase like “how to pronounce compunction,” Google may return a box at the top of the page with a ‘learn to pronounce’ button.

Tapping on the button lets users hear the word being pronounced and watch a visualization of lip movements.

Users can also hear a slowed down version, and switch between American and British accents.

The screenshot above was shared in a Reddit thread just a few days ago.

Only one person who replied to the thread said they were able to replicate it.

I am not able to replicate the feature either, but this is the second time I’ve heard about it being tested.

Earlier this month, Android Police reported seeing the new ‘learn to pronounce’ box but acknowledges it’s not showing up for everyone.

Google has offered a basic form of word pronunciations in search results for some time now.

What makes this feature different is that it’s more instructional in nature, which arguably makes it more useful.

Again, this is just a test, but it appears that more people are seeing it lately.

Give it a try next time you encounter a word you’re not familiar with.

Category NewsTools