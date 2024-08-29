New Google Gemini AI Experts Called Gems Might Be Good For SEO

Google announced a new feature for Gemini AI called Gems that are pre-defined specialized experts to help users code, coach, create content, brainstorm and handle other tasks. Gems will soon roll out with premade experts and the ability for user to create their own experts to handle specific tasks.

What Is Gemini Gems?

Gemini Gems is a feature of Google’s Gemini AI platform that are created for specific narrowly defined tasks. Users can create their custom AI experts by providing specific instructions that will make the Gems an expert that can offer help in a highly defined role.

Real-World Practical Uses

I haven’t seen Gems yet but I wonder what would happen if you feed it Google’s quality raters guidelines, their SEO starter guide, and other documentation then set it loose on content to see if it could identify where it could be improved and why.

Google offered examples of how Gems can be used in business and professional settings.

Coding Assistance:

Gems can be a coding assistant that can focus on a specific need like debugging code or making improvement suggestions.

A career planning professional can create a Gem to behave like a career coach that can offer advice and personalized career plans.

Gem can provide writers ideas, improve content and offer feedback like a writing expert.

An analogy of Gemini Gems, for example, can be like a bag of tools. Each tool specializes in something different like a drill, screwdriver and a hammer.

Impact Of Gems

Gems is a useful feature for Gemini users because they may no longer need to subscribe to a service that provides AI assistance in any given task. This may be bad news for SaaS businesses that offer AI content creation and other services but it’s good news for businesses because it will make users able to do more and do it better.

According to Google’s announcement:

“With Gems, you can create a team of experts to help you think through a challenging project, brainstorm ideas for an upcoming event, or write the perfect caption for a social media post. Your Gem can also remember a detailed set of instructions to help you save time on tedious, repetitive or difficult tasks.”

This new feature may very well make a subscription to Google Gemini something to give a try because it has the potential to make an impact in business and personal settings.

Read Google’s announcement

New in Gemini: Custom Gems and improved image generation with Imagen 3

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Cast Of Thousands