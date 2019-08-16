Advertisement

New Google Easter Eggs: Multi-Sided Dice

New Google Easter Eggs: Multi-Sided Dice
Google has updated its “roll a die” tool, one of its longest standing Easter eggs, with multi-sided dice.

Now, users can roll 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 20 sided dice. Previously, this Easter egg was limited to a single six-sided die.

To trigger this Easter egg just search for “roll dice” or “roll a die.”

You can roll the die one at a time, roll all of them at once, or roll any combination of your choosing.

So, for anyone who thought the ‘roll dice’ Easter egg was too limited before, now there are virtually unlimited options.

You can even use a modifier which automatically adds or subtracts a set amount from the total.

I’m not exactly sure of the use cases for this many dice, but now you know they’re there should you ever need them.

This update likely won’t do any favors for the other virtual multi-sided dice rollers out there.

