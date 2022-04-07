New Google Attribute Helps Businesses Promote Sustainability

Google now allows businesses to display their commitment to environmentalism in their Google Business Profile.

This helps companies capitalize on growing eco-consciousness among consumers in the wake of concerns about climate change and sustainability.

Increasing Number Of Customers Value Eco-Consciousness

In a survey conducted by Google, 82% of consumers reported sustainability as a top priority when making purchasing decisions.

Reflecting this, it has seen “recycling” as one of its most popular searches, with an average popularity score of 81 out of 100.

Queries such as “climate change,” “sustainability,” and “renewable energy” have all also seen significant interest.

A 2021 report by Ipsos, the world’s third largest research company, found 68% of people believe that if businesses do not act now to combat climate change, they are failing their customers.

The 2021 Business of Sustainability Index by GreenPrint, and environmental technology company, found 78% of Americans are more likely to buy a product that is clearly labelled as environmentally friendly.

Companies Can Now Highlight Recycling Capabilities

Since the birth of the environmental movement in the 1970s, one of the key challenges has always been providing access to recycling services.

Recognizing the desire from customers, more businesses are now providing these services.

To help searchers find which stores recycle what and where, Google has added a new recycling attribute to Business Profiles, making it easier for people to find recycling points in search results and Google Maps.

Whether consumers are looking for places to recycle plastic, glass bottles or an old television, a simple search can now point them in the right direction. Adding this information allows businesses to reap the rewards of environmental stewardship.

Adding Recycling To Business Profiles

There are currently more than 3,000 Google Business Profile categories, with attributes falling into two classifications: subjective and factual.

Subjective attributes are things like whether a business is good for kids or is casual. These are sourced from the opinions of users who have reviewed the business.

Whereas factual attributes, like recycling, are maintained by the business.

Adding recycling to a Google Business Profile requires only a few clicks. Start by navigating to the info tab and clicking on “From the business – Add attributes.”

Selecting “recycling” from the list of attributes will allow the Business Profile to show up in searches by people looking for ways to dispose of items in an eco-friendly manner.

This new attribute joins other common categories consumers value, including accessibility, amenities, payment options, and health and safety.

Google Remains Committed To Sustainability

Google is not just encouraging other organizations to adopt green practices; the search engine has been carbon neutral since 2007 (the first major company to do so), with the goal of becoming completely carbon free by 2030.

From energy-efficient data centers, to contracts to create nearly 6 gigawatts of renewable energy worldwide, Google has entrenched itself in the sustainability movement.

Google currently operates the cleanest cloud in the industry and provides humanitarian, scientific and environmental geospatial information for analysis via the Google Earth Engine.

Featured Image: GoodStudio/Shutterstock