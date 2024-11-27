New Google Analytics Feature Helps Fix Hidden Product Listings

Google has launched two updates. One helps improve product visibility, and another helps analyze channels.

These features can help you find and fix product data issues and provide better traffic analysis.

Product Visibility Alerts Added To Analytics Dashboard

To help merchants maximize their product visibility, Google Analytics now displays Merchant Center recommendations directly within its interface.

The new feature alerts you to potential product disapprovals that could limit their exposure on Google Shopping.

The integration allows you to:

Monitor product disapproval notifications across multiple Analytics sections, including the Home page, Insights hub, Reports snapshot, and Acquisition overview report

Access direct links to fix issues in Merchant Center

Address configuration problems that may be affecting product visibility in Google Shopping results

The system now specifically flags cases where products fail to appear in Google Search due to configuration problems, such as missing Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) values.

Did you know that product disapprovals from Google Merchant Center could be hiding your products from shoppers on Google? The new Merchant Center recommendation helps to easily identify and fix product data issues directly in Google Analytics. Here's how it helps you win this… pic.twitter.com/AYSv6lrOe3 — Google Analytics (@googleanalytics) November 26, 2024

Custom Channel Groups Enhancement

Additionally, Google has expanded its Custom Channel Groups functionality to support manual ad content parameters.

This update gives marketers more flexibility in channel analysis by removing the limitation of using only automatically tagged parameters.

This feature is available to users with Editor or higher permissions. It allows them to create more detailed and customized channel groupings for better traffic source analysis.

How This Helps

These updates are timely for online retailers as they gear up for peak shopping seasons.

Merchants now have more resources to optimize their online presence and boost sales through Google Shopping platforms.

You can access these features directly through the Google Analytics dashboard and utilize them immediately.

Featured Image: BestForBest/Shutterstock