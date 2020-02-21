New Conversion Actions in Google Ads & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

On the latest episode of Marketing O’Clock, Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are talking presidential meme campaigns, Valentine’s Day faux pas, and the creepy ransom notes some publishers are receiving.

And yes, we’re still upset about the new Google Partners requirements.

The more granular conversion actions allow advertisers to track “microconversions” for leads and sales separately from other conversions.

Shep tells you what the new conversion actions are and how to use them.

Jess tells you about the new app that’s eerily similar to another popular social network.

The mobile version of Facebook’s Creator Studio launched this week. Creators will be able to upload and edit posts and get performance insights on-the-go.

Manager accounts will be able to share audience lists between their sub-accounts.

This week’s take of the week comes to us Thea Neal, who’s calling out your clients (yes, yours!).

Michael Bloomberg just spent $400 million on ads, but your client still won’t approve a $550 Facebook ad buy. — Thea Neal (@nealthea) February 18, 2020

Then, we answer your digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment

Who is proposing a U.S. data protection agency?

What is the latest on the new Google Partners requirements?

When is it acceptable to retweet yourself?

Where can you get recommendations from Microsoft Advertising?

Why is Hitwise closing up shop?

How can you be notified when your Google My Business review is removed?

