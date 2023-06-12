25 ChatGPT Plugins For Marketing Included In Expanded Plugin Store

OpenAI continues to extend the range of use cases for generative AI through ChatGPT plugins.

Since OpenAI released ChatGPT plugins in beta for Plus users, developers have created almost 400 third-party plugins, now available in the plugin store.

One thing that OpenAI has yet to design, however, is a way to browse plugins by category, making it a time-consuming chore to find the plugins that will help you the most.

Fortunately, we have simplified the process for you.

ChatGPT Plugins For Marketing

The following are 25 ChatGPT plugins for marketers and advertisers out of the almost 400 now available to ChatGPT Plus users.

Plugins should appear under the GPT-4 menu when starting a new chat if a ChatGPT Plus user has beta features enabled in their settings.

Note that some ChatGPT plugins may require a free or paid account with the plugin developer outside of the OpenAI platform.

ChatGPT Plugins For Content Marketing

diagr.am – Generate charts, graphs, and other data visualizations for your audience. Image Editor – Make simple image edits with this plugin. Paraphraser – Rephrase content properly. Photorealistic – Craft higher-quality prompts for Midjourney image designs. Speedy Marketing – Plugin to help you craft content for ecommerce and other businesses. shownotes – Create summaries and key highlights for podcasts. Video Summary – Generate summaries and highlights for YouTube videos.

ChatGPT Plugins For PPC

Competitor PPC Ads – Research competitor’s ads by URL. PPC StoreYa.com – A PPC assistant for Google and Microsoft Ads.

ChatGPT Plugins For SEO

Bramework – Identify keywords, create content briefs, conduct SEO assessments, and extract SEO data. ChatSpot – Access marketing data, website domain details, and keyword suggestions from HubSpot. Keyword Explorer – Keyword Explorer offers a variety of related keywords that can enhance your content optimization. Now – Get Google Trends. SEO – Submit a URL and keyword to get an on-page analysis. SEO.app – A SEO assistant for content marketing. SEO Assistant – A keyword generation tool for content optimization. Sembot – Get detailed reports on keywords, CPCs, domain visibility, and SEO results to improve your online presence and drive traffic to your site. Scraper – Extract information from a website effortlessly by inputting its URL.

ChatGPT Plugins For Social Media

Meme Generator – An AI meme generator to add some fun to your social media content. QR Generator – Generate a sharable QR code. Social Search – Search for social media posts on multiple networks.

ChatGPT Plugins For Website Creation

B12 AI Website – Generate a new website quickly. Domains Bot – Find the best domain name. Website Performance – See key metrics about your website. WP Interact – Search for posts from self-hosted WordPress websites.

Bonus ChatGPT Plugins

Zapier – Connect ChatGPT with over 5,000 other tools for content, search, and social media marketing.

Expanding The Capabilities Of Generative AI

The growing collection of ChatGPT plugins is revolutionizing how we interact with AI.

Third-party plugins offer a broad spectrum of customization options that tailor the AI’s responses to individual needs and sectors, ranging from healthcare to entertainment and education.

As the developers continue to push boundaries, it is clear that AI’s capabilities are no longer confined within the pre-defined parameters.

The continuous expansion of the ChatGPT plugin library thus promises to deepen our engagement with artificial intelligence, fostering more nuanced, flexible, and intelligent interactions that could transform every aspect of our digital experience.

The future of AI interaction is not just about more intelligent machines but more personalized and user-focused systems.

With the advent of such plugins, we are steadily steering towards a future where AI understands human language better and adapts to individual users more seamlessly than ever before.

We will continue to monitor the ChatGPT plugin library to bring you the latest new plugins to enhance your AI workflow.

Featured image: Robert Way/Shutterstock