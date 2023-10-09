Navigate The Digital Landscape With These Upcoming Trends in Paid Search [Webinar]

The search marketing landscape is evolving rapidly with new technologies. This year alone, we’ve seen the rise of generative AI, new developments in automation and voice search, and the emergence of new ad formats.

We understand the challenge that professionals like you face. How do you know which ways to innovate with your paid search strategies? What’s the best way to meet these changing demands without sacrificing efficiency or ROI?

No matter how you look at it, one thing is clear: it’s time to start planning new paid search strategies to keep up with these changing trends.

It can feel daunting – that’s why we want to help.

Join us and learn the top trends in paid search advertising expected to gain traction, so you can drive higher ROI more efficiently in 2024.

Paid search experts Sreekant Lanka from iQuanti and Irina Klein from OneMain Financial will dive into the future of paid search and explore the trends, strategies, and technologies that will shape the search marketing landscape.

Tune into this live webinar for actionable tips on:

The latest trends in AI and automation, and what this means for an evolving paid search ecosystem.

New developments in privacy and data regulation.

Emerging ad formats that are expected to make an impact next year.

How new focuses on voice search & visual search are expected to affect paid search marketing.

2024 is just around the corner, and with so many innovations in paid search, it’s never too soon to start planning your paid strategy and stay ahead of your competition.

Learn more in our upcoming webinar, where you’ll have an opportunity to assess your paid search strategy and design an industry-aligned plan for 2024.

Make sure your strategy is set up for the new year, and come prepared with your questions on how to take advantage of the developing trends ahead.

