Multiple WordPress Vulnerabilities Affect 20,000+ Travel Sites

Two critical vulnerabilities were identified in the WP Travel Engine, travel booking plugin for WordPress that’s installed on more than 20,000 websites. Both vulnerabilities enable unauthenticated attackers to obtain virtually complete control of a website and are rated 9.8 on the CVSS scale, very close to the highest possible score for critical flaws.

WP Travel Engine

The WP Travel Engine is a popular WordPress plugin used by travel agencies to enable users to plan itineraries, select from different packages, and book any kind of vacation.

Improper Path Restriction (Path Traversal)

The first vulnerability comes from improper file path restriction in the plugin’s set_user_profile_image function

Because the plugin fails to validate file paths, unauthenticated attackers can rename or delete files anywhere on the server. Deleting a file such as wp-config.php disables the site’s configuration and can allow remote code execution. This flaw can enable an attacker to stage a remote code execution attack from the site.

Local File Inclusion via Mode Parameter

The second vulnerability comes from improper control of the mode parameter, which lets unauthenticated users include and run arbitrary .php files

This enables an attacker to run malicious code and and access sensitive data. Like the first flaw, it has a CVSS score of 9.8 and is rated as critical because it allows unauthenticated code execution that can expose or damage site data.

Recommendation

Both vulnerabilities affect versions up to and including 6.6.7. Site owners using WP Travel Engine should update the plugin to the latest version as soon as possible. Both vulnerabilities can be exploited without authentication, so prompt updating is recommended to prevent unauthorized access.

