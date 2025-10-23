Microsoft Updates Copilot With Memory, Search Connectors, & More

Microsoft announced its Copilot Fall Release, introducing features to make AI more personal and collaborative.

New capabilities include group collaboration, long-term memory, health tools, and voice-enabled learning.

Mustafa Suleyman, head of Microsoft AI, wrote in the announcement that the release represents a shift in how AI supports users.

Suleyman wrote:

“… technology should work in service of people. Not the other way around. Ever.”

What’s New

Search Improvements

Copilot Search combines AI-generated answers with traditional results in one view, providing cited responses for faster discovery.

Microsoft also highlighted its in-house models, including MAI-Voice-1, MAI-1-Preview, and MAI-Vision-1, as groundwork for more immersive Copilot experiences.

Memory & Personalization

Copilot now includes long-term memory that tracks user preferences and information across conversations.

You can ask Copilot to remember specific details like training for a marathon or an anniversary, and the AI can recall this information in future interactions. Users can edit, update, or delete memories at any time.

Search Across Services

New connector features link Copilot to OneDrive, Outlook, Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar so you can search for documents, emails, and calendar events across multiple accounts using natural language.

Microsoft notes this is rolling out gradually and may not yet be available in all regions or languages.

Edge & Windows Integration

Copilot Mode in Edge is evolving into what Microsoft calls an “AI browser.”

With user permission, Copilot can see open tabs, summarize information, and take actions like booking hotels or filling forms.

Voice-only navigation enables hands-free browsing. Journeys and Actions are currently available in the U.S. only.

Shared AI Sessions

The Groups feature turns Copilot into a collaborative workspace for up to 32 people.

You can invite friends, classmates, or teammates to shared sessions. Start a session by sending a link, and anyone with the link can join and see the same conversation in real time.

This feature is U.S. only at launch.

Health Features

Copilot for health grounds responses in credible sources like Harvard Health for medical questions.

Health features are available only in the U.S. at copilot.microsoft.com and in the Copilot iOS app.

Voice Tutoring

Learn Live provides voice-enabled Socratic tutoring for educational topics.

Interactive whiteboards help you work through concepts for test preparation, language practice, or exploring new subjects. U.S. only.

“Mico” Character

Microsoft introduced Mico, an optional visual character that reacts during voice conversations.

Separately, Copilot adds a “real talk” conversation style that challenges assumptions and adapts to user preferences.

Why This Matters

These features change how Copilot fits into your workflow.

The move from individual to collaborative sessions means teams can use AI together rather than separately synthesizing results.

Long-term memory reduces the need to repeat context, which matters for ongoing projects where Copilot needs to understand your specific situation.

Looking Ahead

Features are live in the U.S. now. Microsoft says updates are rolling out across the UK, Canada, and beyond in the next few weeks.

Some features require a Microsoft 365 Personal, Family, or Premium subscription; usage limits apply. Specific availability varies by market, device, and platform.