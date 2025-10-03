Microsoft Launches New Bing Places For Business

Microsoft has rolled out a redesigned Bing Places for Business platform, moving business listing management to bing.com/forbusiness and introducing a new recommendation tool with streamlined import workflows.

The platform lets businesses create and manage listings across Bing Search and Bing Maps at no cost. Consolidating the experience under the Bing.com domain is meant to make the product easier to find and use.

Why Did Microsoft Rebuild It?

Microsoft says the redesign follows months of research with business owners who reported difficulty discovering the product, navigating the interface, and importing locations at scale.

Microsoft wrote:

“Before we wrote a single line of code, we spent months listening to business owners about their challenges and goals.”

Here’s what Microsoft added after those discussions.

What’s New?

Improved Google Business Profile Import

For multi-location brands and agencies, Microsoft has overhauled the Google import flow.

The update aims to preserve key attributes, such as names, hours, and contact details, while also introducing more efficient management features, including dashboards, bulk editing, and real-time status updates.

Recommendation Tool

A new Recommendation Tool evaluates listing health and suggests specific additions, such as photos, website and social links, hours, and category-specific items. For restaurants, that can include menu links or online ordering.

The feature is designed to help owners who may be newer to local SEO prioritize high-impact fields.

Automatic Migration

Current Bing Places users and their listings are being migrated automatically. Logging in with existing credentials redirects to the new experience.

What’s Next

Microsoft says more updates will roll out in the coming months, including deeper integrations with Bing Maps and Copilot and expanded support for agencies and partners.

Why This Matters

A Bing Places profile can appear in Bing search results and on Bing Maps. That includes the map results and the place page people see when they click through for directions, call, or website info.

Claiming and keeping your listing up to date helps Microsoft show accurate location, hours, and contact details across Bing’s local results and Maps. In short, you control what customers see when they find you on Bing.

The improved Google import process simplifies keeping your Bing listing in step with your Google Business Profile.

Availability

The new Bing Places for Business is live at bing.com/forbusiness.

Featured Image: PixieMe/Shutterstock