Microsoft Bing is getting an AI image generator in the coming weeks, which allows users to turn text into digital art.

Let’s say a picture of a Shiba Inu as an astronaut would go perfectly with a blog post you’re writing.

You turn to the search engines for a free-to-use image, but you can’t find one that matches your criteria.

With the new Image Creator tool coming to Microsoft Bing, you can generate the exact image you need by inputting descriptive text.

See an example of Image Creator in action below:

Image Creator is powered by DALL-E 2 image generator technology developed by OpenAI.

In a blog post, Microsoft says Image Creator can assist searchers with creating images that don’t exist yet.

All you have to do is type in an image description, and Image Creator will generate it for you.

When Image Creator becomes available, you can access it by navigating to the Bing Images tab and clicking on “Image Creator” or the Image Creator icon in the sidebar in Microsoft Edge.

Availability

Microsoft is taking a “measured” approach with the rollout of Image Creator, starting with a limited preview in select locations.

The gradual launch is due to how new the DALL-E 2 technology is.

Microsoft is exercising caution out of a commitment to responsible AI, the company says:

“It’s important, with early technologies like DALL∙E 2, to acknowledge that this is new and we expect it to continue to evolve and improve. We take our commitment to responsible AI seriously. To help prevent DALL∙E 2 from delivering inappropriate results across the Designer app and Image Creator, we are working together with our partner OpenAI, who developed DALL∙E 2, to take the necessary steps and will continue to evolve our approach.”

Image Creator will employ techniques to prevent misuse, including query blocking on sensitive topics and filters to limit the generation of images that violate Bing’s policies.

Microsoft will take feedback from the limited preview to improve Image Creator before rolling it out to everyone.

Source: Microsoft

Featured Image: Zhuravlev Andrey/Shutterstock