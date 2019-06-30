Microsoft Advertising, FKA Bing Ads, Rolls Out Support for Parallel Tracking

Microsoft Advertising, formerly Bing Ads, is rolling out a series of new features designed to help pages load faster after an ad click.

One of those features is parallel tracking, which has been supported by Google Ads for over a year.

Parallel tracking is finally being supported by Microsoft Ads, which means click-measurement processing will be done in the background while users are taken directly to the final URL.

Without parallel tracking, the consumer is taken through a series of redirects before landing on the final URL.

Microsoft emphasizes the importance of speeding up this process:

“Based on our measurements, even milliseconds of delay can result in leads being lost due to consumers dropping off before advertiser’s websites can load after an ad click.”

Parallel tracking is considered so important that all Google Ads accounts are required to use it.

With parallel tracking in place, advertisers can expect to see increased conversions due to reduced load times.

Microsoft isn’t going as far as to make it a requirement. At this time it is just optional. It’s still in beta right now, but will eventually be rolling out to all advertisers.

Other new features

In addition to parallel tracking, Microsoft Ads announced other useful new features:

Final URL suffix: Specify parameters you want to be attached to the end of your landing page URL.

Specify parameters you want to be attached to the end of your landing page URL. Custom parameter expansion: Define up to eight pairs of custom parameters with an increased character limited of 250 characters.

Microsoft says support for these features is coming soon.