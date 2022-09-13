Microsoft Ads Unveils New Smart Campaign Features

Microsoft Ads announced a new, simplified Smart Campaigns setup experience on Thursday, September 8th.

The update also includes a key new feature that sets them apart from Google Ads. If you’re running paid media ads, it’s worth exploring the new experience.

Microsoft is rolling out the experience migration in the next few months, however existing advertisers can be considered for early access to the features.

The New Simplified Experience

Microsoft Ads Smart Campaigns originally launched in 2021 for the US, UK, and Australia markets to select advertisers.

In response to the growing needs of SMBs in today’s economy, Microsoft improved the campaign setup experience to be more streamlined.

The Smart Campaign update includes:

Newly guided campaign experience

Updated chat experience with support

Simplified ad setup with options to self-create or auto-generate

Updated AI (artificial intelligence) solution for optimizations

The result? A more simple, efficient workflow to save you time.

A Competitive Multi-Platform Advantage

The most notable feature to the Smart Campaign update is its multi-platform capabilities.

This new all-in-one feature is available only on Microsoft Ads, giving them a hefty competitive advantage over Google.

Google’s Performance Max campaign type (previously Smart Campaigns) offers ad inventory across all of its owned properties such as Discover, YouTube, Gmail, Display, and Search. But, the ad inventory stops at Google’s owned properties.

With the new Microsoft Ads Smart Campaign experience, you can now extend your advertising reach and run ads across a mix of these platforms:

Microsoft Ads

Google

Facebook

Instagram

Microsoft’s updated AI solution will automatically optimize for best performance across the selected placements.

Why You Should Care

Microsoft Ads continues to make competitive strides in not only the Search marketplace, but now multi-platform.

Whether or not you fall into the SMB category or not, this feature offers significant benefits to your PPC program.

Enhance website and social media efforts. If you’re struggling to organically build your brand, the multi-platform feature can generate awareness on Facebook and Instagram social networks. Additionally, Microsoft’s new tools allows you to schedule social posts and respond to customers in a single interface.

If you’re struggling to organically build your brand, the multi-platform feature can generate awareness on Facebook and Instagram social networks. Additionally, Microsoft’s new tools allows you to schedule social posts and respond to customers in a single interface. Quickly scale ad and audience reach. If you’re in a niche market and search volume is low, Smart Campaigns multi-platform feature can be a great way to get in front of your target if they’re not searching for your product or service.

If you’re in a niche market and search volume is low, Smart Campaigns multi-platform feature can be a great way to get in front of your target if they’re not searching for your product or service. Expanded testing capabilities. If you’re already running Google and Microsoft Ads, this could be a great test to identify the most efficient way to advertise to your audience. Typically, Microsoft Ads touts lower CPCs compared to Google, so it doesn’t hurt to try.

If you’re already running Google and Microsoft Ads, this could be a great test to identify the most efficient way to advertise to your audience. Typically, Microsoft Ads touts lower CPCs compared to Google, so it doesn’t hurt to try. Simplified campaign management. If you’re short on time, or just getting started in PPC, Microsoft Smart Campaigns could be a great place to start. From easy-to-follow setup to multi-platform management, it’s a low-cost entry into the digital space.

If you’re interested in learning more about the new Smart Campaign experience, register for Microsoft’s newest webcast happening on September 20th.

