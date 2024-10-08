Meta Announces New Video & AI Features At Advertising Week

Meta unveiled a series of updates to its advertising platform, focusing on video content, AI-generated ads, and creator partnerships.

These changes come as the company reports that 60% of user time on Facebook and Instagram is now spent watching videos.

New Video Tab On Facebook

Meta is introducing a dedicated video tab on Facebook, consolidating Reels, longer videos, and live content in one place.

This move aligns with the company’s strategy to prioritize video content across its platforms.

AI-Generated Ad Tools Expand

Meta reports that over 1 million advertisers use AI ad creation tools monthly, with 15 million ads created in the past month.

Meta claims that campaigns using these AI features saw higher click-through and conversion rates compared to traditional campaigns.

Building on this success, Meta is introducing two new video-focused AI tools:

Video Expansion : This feature automatically adjusts video assets to fit different aspect ratios, creating a more immersive viewing experience across platforms.

: This feature automatically adjusts video assets to fit different aspect ratios, creating a more immersive viewing experience across platforms. Image Animation: Advertisers can now transform static images into video content for Instagram Reels, addressing resource limitations for smaller businesses.

These features are expected to be widely available by early 2025.

Updates To Creator Partnerships

Meta is rolling out new tools for partnership ads, including:

Integration of creator content into collections ads

A new format for adding creator testimonials to ads

A centralized Partnership Ads Hub in Ads Manager

The company states that adding partnership ads to existing campaigns reduced Cost Per Action by an average of 19% in tests.

Looking Ahead

As video consumption continues to dominate social media usage, Meta’s latest updates reflect its strategy to help advertisers adapt to this shift.

While most of these features will be gradually implemented, they signal Meta’s direction for the future of social media advertising.

